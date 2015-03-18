Live Action and Creative Director Richard D'Alessio Joins Hollywood-Based Troika

HOLLYWOOD, CA – March 18, 2015) Entertainment branding and marketing innovations agency Troika (www.troika.tv) announced today the hire of Live Action Director and their sixth Creative Director Richard D'Alessio, it was announced today by Troika Founder and CEO Dan Pappalardo.

Bolstering their growing involvement in show marketing and brand campaigns with Entertainment, Brands and Sports, Richard brings years of commercial-world experience to the agency, having worked with advertising clients in the US and around the world. Some of Richard’s most recent work includes: ABC’s “Secrets & Lies” that aired during the Academy Awards, Lifetime’s “Witches of East End” and “Lizzie Borden Took an Ax,” Showtime’s “Shameless,” and SyFy’s “The Magicians.” Richard’s show marketing campaigns along with his mastery of storytelling and live-action signals a new, dedicated focus on live action storytelling by Troika.

“Richard’s extensive experience in the entertainment industry coupled with his passion for clear branding and storytelling make him a great addition to Troika. Richard deepens our ability to emotionally connect with people at a time when audiences and consumers are more selective than ever. Knowing the audience and truly relating to them (whether you are a TV Network or a Brand), is more important than ever. Richard’s award winning work will complement the entire company from Cultural Anthropology to our Marketing Innovations team,” stated founder and CEO Dan Pappalardo.

Richard earned a preeminent reputation not only as a commercial director with his four top ten-rated Super Bowl spots, but also as a creator of some of the most watched branded content series in North America. Richard has directed four top ten Super Bowl Commercials including “Cedric date” for Bud Light. His television commercials have won numerous international awards including Three Lions at Cannes, and inclusion in four separate television specials highlighting the world’s best commercials. He has directed over 500 commercials in 43 countries and has written and directed TV promo, web and direct to brand campaigns for clients such as: Volkswagen, Budweiser, Nintendo, Pepsi, Snickers, and General Motors and TV networks such as Scripps, Showtime and Lifetime.

“Traditional advertising is still in the midst of an evolution,” said D’Alessio. “As the content adapts to meet a new generation of consumers, the ability to engage the consumer becomes more and more diverse and challenging. Troika is at the leading edge of understanding the narrative of consumer engagement with so many unique tools at their disposal. Branded content, cultural research, marketing innovations and entertainment are all coming together under one roof at Troika.”

