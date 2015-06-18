LITTON’S WEEKEND ADVENTURE ADDS NEW SERIES STARTING OCTOBER 3rd, 2015

June 18, 2015(Burbank, CA) – Litton Entertainment announced today the addition of 2015 Daytime Emmy® winning series Rock the Park, to Litton’s Weekend Adventure, the number one rated E/I Block airing Saturdays on ABC Stations nationwide.

Rock the Park showcases America’s national parks as game-for-anything hosts Jack Steward and Colton Smith go off the beaten path to explore some of the most awe-inspiring places on earth. Each episode takes them to a different park and face to face with amazing wildlife and new adventures sure to inspire families young and old to hit the road and create their own park memories.

The series, produced in partnership with Tremendous! Entertainment, features America’s greatest natural treasures and invites everyone to join in on the fun as America’s national parks celebrate their 100th anniversary.

“We've made Saturday morning television a destination for families with Litton’s Weekend Adventure, and we are pleased to continue to inspire and educate viewers with the newest addition to our programming block,” commented Dave Morgan, CEO and President of Litton Entertainment.

About Litton Entertainment: Litton Entertainment is the preeminent independent producer and distributor in the U.S. television industry creating and distributing quality programming for over twenty years. Litton's Weekend Adventure, produced by Litton Studios, is the first program block of its kind airing Saturdays on ABC stations nationwide. Litton's Weekend Adventure features all original E/I series including Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown, Emmy® winning Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, Emmy® winning Born to Explore with Richard Wiese, Emmy® nominated Sea Rescue and Emmy® nominated The Wildlife Docs.

Litton Entertainment provides CBS Network with six original programs for Saturday mornings called CBS Dream Team, It’s Epic!, including Emmy® winning Lucky Dog, Emmy®, Emmy® winning The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca, All in With Laila Ali, and Emmy® nominated Game Changers with Kevin Frazier.

Litton recently announced the new block of programming for The CW, One Magnificent Morning. The new block launched October 4, 2014.

Litton’s news division, Litton News Source, distributes Consumer Reports TV and The Consumer Alert News Network. For more information about Litton Entertainment, visit www.litton.tv.

About Tremendous! Entertainment: Tremendous! Entertainment (TEI) is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning reality television production company built on the motto “Where Character Matters,” which drives its approach on and off screen and allows the company to succeed in numerous unscripted genres from docu-series, survival and paranormal to food, history and travel. TEI delivers series that inspire, entertain and make a difference, including reality innovators like two-time James Beard award winner Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Travel Channel), now in its 13th year; Daytime Emmy Award-winning Rock the Park (ABC Stations), Ghost Asylum (Destination America); and Young Marvels (Ovation) among others.

Led by Founder and CEO Colleen Needles Steward, the company is committed to telling great stories featuring passionate characters on a mission to change the world. . TEI has state of the art production and post-facilities in Minneapolis, MN Los Angeles and New York. For more information, visit http://tremendousinc.com/.