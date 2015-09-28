Litton Entertainment’s Emmy® Winning Series to Launch on Delta Studio October 1, 2015

Burbank, CA - -Dave Morgan, President and CEO of Litton Entertainment, today announced a partnership with Delta Studio, the exciting in-flight entertainment platform to Delta Air Lines.

Passengers will be able to select and watch episodes from 3 of Litton’s Emmy®-Winning series: The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin from Georgia Aquarium, and Born to Explore with Richard Wiese. These series will be available on more than 350 domestic Delta flights beginning October 1, 2015.

“Delta Air Lines keeps climbing through innovation and putting their customers first. Thanks to Delta Studio, Litton’s programming can now be enjoyed by audiences through this unique and exciting viewer experience,” commented Dave Morgan. ##

About Litton Entertainment Litton Entertainment is the preeminent independent producer and distributor in the U.S. television industry creating and distributing quality programming for over twenty years. Litton’s Weekend Adventure, produced by Litton Studios, is the first program block of its kind airing Saturdays on ABC stations nationwide. Litton’s Weekend Adventure features all original E/I series including Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown, Emmy® winning Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, Emmy® winning Born to Explore with Richard Wiese, Emmy® nominated Sea Rescue and Emmy® nominated The Wildlife Docs.

Litton Entertainment provides CBS Network with six original programs for Saturday mornings called CBS Dream Team, It’s Epic!, including Emmy® winning Lucky Dog, Emmy®, Emmy® winning The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation with Mo Rocca, All in With Laila Ali, and Emmy® nominated Game Changers with Kevin Frazier.

Litton also provides The CW Network with One Magnificent Morning, a five hour destination featuring E/I programming entering its 2nd season this October.

Litton’s news division, Litton News Source, distributes Consumer Reports TV and The Consumer Alert News Network.

For more information about Litton Entertainment, visit www.litton.tv.

About The Henry Ford The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized cultural destination that brings the past forward by immersing visitors in the stories of ingenuity, resourcefulness and innovation that helped shape America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled collection of artifacts from 300 years of American history, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. More than 1.6 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, The Ford Rouge Factory Tour, The Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford IMAX Theatre. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates 485 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy®-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information please visit our website thehenryford.org.

About GEORGIA AQUARIUM, INC. Georgia Aquarium, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit that encompasses Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, and Marineland Dolphin Adventure and Georgia Aquarium Conservation Field Station in Marineland, Fla. The mission of Georgia Aquarium, Inc. is to be an entertaining, educational and scientific organization featuring exhibits and programs of the highest standards, and offering engaging and exciting guest experiences that promote the conservation of aquatic biodiversity throughout the world. For additional information, visit www.georgiaaquarium.org or www.marineland.net.

About Born to Explore The Born to Explore E/I series is produced by Explorer Films, LLC and is broadcast weekly on ABC stations nationwide as part of Litton's Weekend Adventure. The two-time Emmy®-award winning show has also received a Cine Golden Eagle, numerous Telly awards and is a Parents' Choice award winner.