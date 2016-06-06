Litepanels partners with Barbizon Lighting for a free set of master classes

Chatsworth, Calif. (June 6, 2016) – Litepanels®, an innovator in LED lighting solutions for the film, photographic and broadcast industries and a Vitec Videocom brand, is pleased to offer an exclusive set of Master Classes hosted in partnership with Barbizon Lighting Company. The Master Classes will be led by renowned lighting expert and Litepanels co-founder, Pat Grosswendt, and provide hands-on training and instruction on the latest lighting technology and techniques.

“We are very excited to partner with Litepanels for this series of master classes. I’ve sat in on Pat’s classes before, and they are incredibly informative regardless of if you’re just starting out, or are a seasoned industry veteran. This is a great opportunity to get free hands-on training from one of the industry’s best,” said Danny Quiles, Barbizon.

Grosswendt, who has over 35 years of lighting experience and has worked sets such as It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Practical Magic, and The Crucible, will use a camera, monitor, and on-screen talent to provide a practical demonstration of five-point, three-point, two-point and one-point lighting.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask Grosswendt to demonstrate “how would I light?” scenarios and ask other questions.

The first set of Master Classes will be offered on Thursday, June 9th at Barbizon’s New York offices at the following times:

Session 1 10:00am - 11:30am

Session 2 12:00pm - 1:30pm

Session 3 2:00pm - 3:30pm

**Other dates and locations will be announced soon

Space is limited so reserve your spot early by registering here.

