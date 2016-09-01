Litepanels Expands Their Line-Up With the New Lykos B-Color Flight Kit

Chatsworth, Calif. (September 1, 2016) - Litepanels, a premier provider of LED lighting for the broadcast, film, and production industries and a Vitec Videocom brand, is excited to introduce the Lykos Bi-Color Flight Kit – an all-in-one solution perfect for any traveling cinematographer, video producer, or lighting professional.

Applying the latest LED technology and Litepanels’ award-winning engineering, this new kit features the Lykos Bi-Color LED half panel which is a compact, lightweight lighting solution that produces full spectrum lighting for any production.

“Each Lykos LED light offers a similar output to Litepanels original 1x1 (400W Tungsten) yet only requires 23 watts to power,” said Litepanels co-founder Pat Grosswendt. “This unusually low power requirement makes this a truly mobile lighting kit that can be used in a variety applications with a convenient assortment of powering options.”

There are two different kits available:

1. Lykos Bi-Color Flight Kit: Includes 3 Lykos Bi-Color panels, AC adapters with US, EU, UK, and Australia power cables, 3 Nano stands, , 3 ball head shoe mounts, , a soft box, and diffusion gels. The entire kit fits neatly into a Pelican 1510 hard case with custom-foam made from recycled material, wheels and a retractable handle that is FAA rated for carry-on luggage so you can safely transport your lighting from shoot to shoot.

2. Lykos Bi-Color Flight Kit with Battery Bundle: Offers all of the gear mentioned above as well as 3 Anton/Bauer NP-F976 L-Series batteries and 3 L-Series single position chargers, making this kit a true mobile lighting solution.

Each Lykos LED light can be easily used handheld, mounted to a stand, or rigged from its cold shoe mount or 1/4-20 posts. Also, by pairing it with the Litepanels SmartLite app, the optional LYKOS Bluetooth® Dongle allows users to control their LED panels remotely to adjust brightness, color temperature, and more with their Apple handheld device.

Additionally, for remarkable color reproduction, the panel includes high CRI/TLCI rated surface-mounted LEDs with custom designed optics and is also flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle. These panels also feature smooth dimming from 100% to 0% with no noticeable color shift, which has become a staple in Litepanels lighting. The Lykos has multiple powering options to enable a variety of applications. Powering options include an incorporated L-Series bracket, via optional D-Tap power cable or with the included AC adapter. For added convenience, users can view their light intensity and color temperature mixture settings with the easy to read LCD display on the rear of the panel

The Lykos Bi-Color Flight Kit is available now. For more information on Litepanels and their innovative LED lighting solutions, visit www.litepanels.com.

