Litepanels at Prolight + Sound 2018

Prolight + Sound 2018 Show Preview

Litepanels

April 10-13, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Exhibiting With New Media AV, Hall 4.0, Stand B40

New Media AV, one of Vitec Group’s distributors based in Germany, will showcase Litepanels along with other Vitec Group brands including Sachtler, Vinten, Anton/Bauer, and Autocue.

Gemini: Standard-Setting 2x1 Soft Panel

At Prolight + Sound, New Media AV will feature Litepanels’ Gemini, the industry's most accurate and versatile 2x1 soft panel. Gemini can be set up in an instant to begin producing true, flicker-free, full-spectrum white light for any frame rate, shutter angle, or intensity, making it perfect for high-speed photography. The versatile Gemini’s ballast-free, lightweight design allows the light to be rigged virtually anywhere, requiring less cabling because the power supply is built-in.

With Gemini’s correlated color temperature (CCT) mode, users can get accurate color rendition across the entire 360-degree spectrum and fine-tune +/- green at the turn of a dial. An all-new lighting effects mode offers dynamic effects ranging from emergency lights, lightning, and fire, to pulsing, square, and strobe. Other modes include RGBW for independent adjustment of red, green, blue, and white; an HSI (hue saturation and intensity) mode for full-color and saturation control; and a gel mode with a variety of popular gels that complement both daylight and tungsten sources. All modes are accessible through an easy-to-use, intuitive LCD menu interface, with complete intensity control and smooth dimming from 100 percent to zero without any color shift.

This production-friendly soft panel delivers full-intensity, mobile-powered operation with the Anton/Bauer Cine VCLX battery. Integrated DMX ports enable users to choose between using five-pin XLR or RJ45 connections, all using standard 512 protocol. Optional wireless modules enable users to control Gemini remotely through wireless DMX or with Bluetooth and the Litepanels Smartlite Director app. Gemini features a complete lineup of accessories that allow for light shaping, diffusion, and more.

Company Quote:

“Litepanels, like all the Vitec Group brands, is committed to helping broadcasters, cinematographers, and photographic professionals capture and share exceptional images. We’re especially looking forward to showing Prolight + Sound attendees our all-new Gemini, the most versatile 2x1 soft panel in the industry.”

— Andrew Woodfin, Sales Development Manager EMEA, Litepanels

A Snapshot of Litepanels

Litepanels, a brand of the Vitec Production Solutions division, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy® award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world’s leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker-free, color-accurate, fully dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly panels can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at Litepanels.com.

Photo Caption: Product Shots of the New Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Panel