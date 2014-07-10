Lionsgate® Scores 23 Emmy® Nominations for Its Acclaimed Series ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Mad Men’ and ‘Nurse Jackie’

Santa Monica, Calif., and Vancouver, BC (July 10, 2014) – Lionsgate’s ® (NYSE: LGF) acclaimed series Orange Is the New Black, Mad Men and Nurse Jackie earned a total of 23 Emmy® nominations today, including a seventh consecutive Outstanding Drama Series nomination for four-time Emmy® winner Mad Men (AMC); an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination for Orange Is the New Black (Netflix), the most nominated comedy series this year; and three lead acting nominations including Mad Men’s Jon Hamm (his seventh drama nomination), multiple Emmy® winner Edie Falco and Taylor Schilling, who landed her first Emmy® nomination as Lead Actress for Orange Is the New Black.

Mad Men’s eight nominations also include nods for Christina Hendricks as Supporting Actress (her fifth nomination) Robert Morse as Guest Actor (his fifth nomination), as well as nominations for Art Direction, Costumes, Hairstyling and Makeup.

Orange Is the New Black earned a total of 12 nominations, including nods for Kate Mulgrew as Supporting Actress, Natasha Lyonne, Uzo Aduba and Laverne Cox in the Guest Actress category, Jenji Kohan and Liz Friedman for Writing, Jodie Foster for Directing, Casting, and Single-Camera Picture Editing.

In addition to Edie Falco’s nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Nurse Jackie earned nominations for Casting and Sound Mixing.

“These nominations underscore the strength, quality and diversity of Lionsgate’s roster of iconic and emerging series,” said Kevin Beggs, chairman, Lionsgate Television Group. “We are extremely proud of the tremendous success of our breakthrough hit Orange Is the New Black and the outstanding work being done season after season on Mad Men and Nurse Jackie. We salute our nominees and thank the TV Academy for this tremendous recognition.”

This year’s nominations are as follows:

Mad Men:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Jon Hamm

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series – Robert Morse

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Christina Hendricks

Outstanding Art Direction for a Period Series, Mini-Series or a Movie (Single Camera) – Dan Bishop, Shanna Starzyk, Claudette Didul

Outstanding Costumes for a Series – Janie Bryant, Tiffany White Stanton, Stacy Horn

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single Camera Series – Theraesa Rivers, Arturo Rojas, Valerie Jackson, Ai Nakata

Outstanding Make-Up for a Single Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic) – Lana Horochowski, Ron Pipes, Ken Neiderbaumer, Maurine Burke, Jen Greenberg

Orange Is the New Black:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Taylor Schilling

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Kate Mulgrew

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Natasha Lyonne

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Uzo Aduba

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Laverne Cox

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series – Liz Friedman, Jenji Kohan, “I Wasn’t Ready” (Pilot)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series – Jodie Foster, “Lesbian Request Denied”

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series – Jennifer Euston

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series – William Turro,

“Tit Punch”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series – Michael S. Stern, “Can’t Fix Crazy”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series – Shannon Mary Mitchell, “Tall Men with Feelings”

Nurse Jackie:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Edie Falco

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series – Julie Tucker, Ross Meyerson

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour) – Jan McLaughlin and Peter Waggoner, “The Lady With the Lamp”

Mad Men, which will premiere the second half of its seventh and final season in the spring of 2015, is one of the most honored series in television history. The series has won three consecutive Golden Globes® for Best Drama and with its fourth consecutive Emmy® win for Outstanding Drama Series, it tied the all-time record for Emmy® wins in the category, joining an illustrious group of only three other shows in history that have achieved this milestone (Hill Street Blues, L.A.Law, The West Wing). The series has been named one AFI’s Top 10 Outstanding Television Programs of the Year six times, and has earned numerous additional awards. Set in New York in the 1960's, Mad Men has riveted audiences with its depiction of the seductive and intriguing world of Madison Avenue advertising. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Golden Globe® winner Jon Hamm, January Jones, Vincent Kartheiser, Elisabeth Moss, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jessica Paré, Aaron Staton, Rich Sommer, Robert Morse, Kiernan Shipka, Christopher Stanley, Jay Ferguson, Ben Feldman, Kevin Rahm and Harry Hamlin. Produced by Lionsgate, the series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy® and Golden Globe® winner Matthew Weiner in association with Weiner Bros. Joining Weiner are executive producers Scott Hornbacher and Janet Leahy.

Orange Is the New Black, which launched its second season on Netflix June 6 to widespread critical praise, is currently in production on season three. Taylor Schilling stars in the heartbreaking and hilarious original series as Brooklynite Piper Chapman whose decade-old relationship with a drug-runner results in her arrest and 15-month detention in a federal penitentiary. To pay her debt to society, Piper must trade her comfortable New York life for an orange prison jumpsuit and finds unexpected conflict and camaraderie amidst an eccentric and outspoken group of inmates. The series' diverse ensemble also includes Uzo Aduba, Jason Biggs, Danielle Brooks, Laverne Cox, Michael J. Harney, Natasha Lyonne, Selenis Leyva, Taryn Manning, Adrienne C. Moore, Kate Mulgrew, Dascha Polanco, Laura Prepon, Nick Sandow, Yael Stone, Lorraine Toussaint and Samira Wiley. Orange Is the New Black is executive produced by Jenji Kohan and produced by Lionsgate.

Nurse Jackie, which earned an early seventh season renewal prior to its April 13 season six premiere, stars Edie Falco as a strong-willed, fiercely loyal, deeply dedicated but very flawed emergency nurse working in a New York City hospital. Between chronic back pain and a personal life constantly on the edge of collapse, she struggles to relieve the pain and stay one step ahead of total disaster. Falco has earned numerous honors for this role, including an Emmy®Award for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, an additional three Emmy® nods and five SAG Award nominations, making her the most nominated TV performer in SAG Awards history. Merritt Wever was also recognized for her work on the show with her first Supporting Actress Emmy® for a comedy in 2013. Paul Schulze, Dominic Fumusa, Anna Deavere Smith, Peter Facinelli, Ruby Jerins, Stephen Wallem and Mackenzie Aladjem also star. Co-produced by Lionsgate and Showtime Networks, the series was created by Evan Dunsky, Liz Brixius & Linda Wallem and is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Tom Straw, Richie Jackson, Liz Flahive and Caryn Mandabach.

