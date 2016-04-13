Linear Acoustic®, Minnetonka Audio and Source Digital Demonstrate New Products and Services at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, April13, 2016 — Linear Acoustic®, Minnetonka Audio and Source Digitaldemonstrate their support for the nearly completed ATSC 3.0 standard at NAB 2016 (ATSC Futures Park, booth SU15713). The companies will be showcasing several new tools to enable streamlined capture and authoring of content-specific data and a unique structure enabling delivery through existing plants and workflows. The result is instantly interactive and personalized content, plus a way to preserve the integrity of the content itself.

Built on features specific to the next generation Dolby AC-4 audio system as well as other parts of ATSC 3.0, these initial products are the basis of a much larger product portfolio that will meet the needs of the next generation of consumer by making content more engaging, more personal, and higher quality than ever before. New forms of authoring and “curation” tools by Minnetonka and Source interface directly with their own local or cloud services to store rich, content-specific data which can be used downstream to give content owners visibility of how to make their content “smarter” along the way to enable applications geared towards personalization and monetization of content. When used to drive Linear Acoustic Intelligent Dynamics®, this data can also preserve audio dynamic range and quality and help deliver appropriate audio to all consumer devices without the need for multiple assets. The highlight will be the demonstration of how content owners and broadcasters can access new monetization strategies associated with content thanks to ATSC 3.0.

“We are very excited to show the broadcast and production community how they can leverage existing infrastructures to tap into new levels of personalization, quality, and monetization” says Tim Carroll, Linear Acoustic founder and Telos Alliance CTO. “We are truly excited to see the level of thought and foresight by those involved in shaping ATSC 3.0 standards,” agreed both John Schur, Minnetonka Audio founder and president, and Source Digital CEO Hank Frecon.

About Source Digital, Inc.

Source Digital is a data engagement platform powering the omni-screen generation by creating simultaneous related, yet personalized experiences on any device. By leveraging smart content practices in production and crowd sourcing, Source easily integrates into the most popular production tools and applications, orchestrating alignment with the relational content, then virtualizing that information for downstream applications. The result enables synchronized levels of personal engagements enabling content as a storefront for the “in screen” sale of products and services, crowd sourced marketing by creating incentives for consumers to share offers, programmatic + enhanced advertising using in program metadata, and enhanced entertainment experiences like VR/AR, interactivity, and gameifcation. More information is available at www.SourceDigital.net.

About Minnetonka Audio

A member of the Telos Alliance and an award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio creates essential technology for the world's top media professionals. The company’s AudioTools Server, a file-based software alternative to hardware program optimizers and SurCode product lines support the full array of audio codecs, file types, and standards for CD, DVD, Blu-ray™ and broadcast. Spanning more than two decades of operation, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company has a subsidiary in Germany and an international network of distributors and channel partners who share its commitment to quality and service. More information is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic continues to innovate the industry toward high quality television audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, AUTOMAX automatic stereo/5.1 surround detection and switching, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. The Emmy® Award winning company comprises the television part of audio technology leader The Telos Alliance.