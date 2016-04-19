Linear Acoustic® Announces Update for AERO.soft DTV Audio Processing at the 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2016 — Linear Acoustic® is announcing an update, for AERO.soft, its Enterprise-wide audio and loudness management system, at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth SU11921). AERO.soft is deployed on new Processing Engine hardware and uses AoIP to connect to xNodes for completely flexible I/O. Audio processing is same high quality and versatile tools found in the entire AERO range. New since the product was first introduced is the option for the AMX5x2 processing instance, which provides five stereo loudness managers (2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2) in a single instance, allowing for a total of 15 stereo loudness managers in a single AERO.soft Processing Engine.

AERO.soft includes the AEROMAX® adaptive wideband and multiband, multistage, ITU compliant, loudness control algorithm. Loudness, spectral balance and image shifts are controlled while preserving more of the original content than previously possible. Upmixing is provided by the Hollywood-approved UPMAX® algorithm, which provides an engaging 5.1-channel audio experience from two channel sources. All instances include unique and unmatched support for SAP/DVS, local emergency audio, local voiceover and optional Audio Description (warble tone) functionality. ITU-R BS.1770-3 full time metering and logging is included for all program outputs with units in LKFS or LUFS for EBU. NfRemote is included for control and display of all features and parameters. An http server enables control of I/O, loudness control presets, upmix presets and individual loudness control and processing parameters using simple IP commands.

Also included is Linear Acoustic Intelligent Dynamics® (ID), a patented hybrid of single-ended and metadata control. It is an infinitely and automatically adjustable balance between permanent and reversible processing and the overall amount of control — all driven by the content itself.

Each AERO.soft Processing Engine is capable of handling up to eight AMX processing Instances. Each Processing engine can have any combination of AMX5.1 (5.1 + 2 + 2) or AMX2.0 (2+2+2) or AMX5x2 (2 + 2 + 2 + 2 + 2) Instances. Dolby® Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby E decoding and encoding, and Nielsen® encoding are optionally available.

AERO.soft is designed and built in the USA, and is backed with a two-year warranty and the world-class support and expertise of Linear Acoustic.

About Linear Acoustic

Linear Acoustic continues to innovate the industry toward high quality television audio that is naturally compliant. The company designs and manufactures the AERO™ range of real-time loudness managers, UPMAX® upmixing solutions, AUTOMAX automatic stereo/5.1 surround detection and switching, loudness metering products and standards-based codecs for distribution and emission. The Emmy® Award winning company is one of the television divisions of audio technology leader The Telos Alliance.