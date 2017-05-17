Lindsey Stirling's 'Brave Enough' in New YouTube Music Documentary

Premiering today exclusively on YouTube Red, fans can now catch "LINDSEY STIRLING: BRAVE ENOUGH,” the new tour documentary from Magical Elves (Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz), the directors and producers behind “Katy Perry: Part of Me” & “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.”



With riveting performances, in-depth interviews and never-before-seen personal footage, the film follows award-winning recording artist and YouTube sensation Lindsey Stirling during her recent concert tour. Weaving together stories of tragedy and triumph to reveal the emotional journey of a talented woman determined to succeed despite the odds, the film offers fans a rare look at pivotal moments that have shaped Stirling’s career. The documentary also follows Stirling’s journey to stardom and the evolution of her sound, as she blends electronic music with pop, country, rap, alternative and rock to develop the unique sound she has become known for today.



One of the biggest artist development breakthrough stories in recent years, Lindsey Stirling has found great success leaping through the music industry with over 9.2 million YouTube subscribers, over 1.7 billion views on her YouTube channel, Billboard chart-topping hits and sold out tours worldwide.





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqlWvkbbTQQ[/embed]