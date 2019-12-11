Lindsay Elizabeth Donovan Joins Encore Vancouver as Vice President of Sales

Los Angeles, CA 11 December, 2019 - Deluxe, the leading content creation to distribution company, today announced that Lindsay Elizabeth Donovan has joined Encore Vancouver, a Deluxe subsidiary, in the role of Vice President, Sales. Reporting to Mark Smirnoff, Executive Vice President, Global Post Production Sales for Deluxe, she joins the company from Technicolor, where she served as Director of Sales since 2014.

“Lindsay Elizabeth is a highly respected sales executive in the Vancouver and Los Angeles markets and will have an immediate positive impact to our team and customers,” said Smirnoff. “We’re thrilled to have her join our team.”

“Encore Vancouver is trusted with some of the largest, most high-profile projects in the area and their work always impresses,” said Donovan. “It’s a premier destination for filmmakers and I look forward to helping it grow further to support the thriving local production community.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay Elizabeth to Encore and the Deluxe family. She is a tremendous addition to our team to champion our talent, our work, and further our presence in the Vancouver, Los Angeles and global markets,” said James Cowan, General Manager of Encore Vancouver.

Donovan previously served as a Sales Team Leader at Fusion Cine, where she spent more than four years connecting cinematographers and directors with the desired cameras and lenses for each project. Her understanding of these vital and nuanced tools equips her with a unique production expertise that informs her collaborations with clients. She has also worked in various production capacities for projects including “The Colbert Report” and “The L Word.”

Donovan is a member of the Vancouver Post Alliance, where she has served on the Board of Directors and played an integral role in the creation and stewardship of the non-profit’s Mentorship Program. She is also an active member of the Motion Picture Production Industry Association of BC; has served as a judge for the Whistler Film Festival; and is always eager to get involved in new initiatives that support the vibrant and growing BC film and television industry.

For more information about Encore and recent projects, visit: http://www.encorepost.com/

About Encore:

Situated in the heart of Hollywood, Encore specializes in delivering customized, high-quality services for episodic, long form television, and new media. The company provides a wide range of file-based post production services, including HDR mastering, 4K/8K workflows, and in-facility and near-set dailies. Armed with a powerful technical infrastructure and production-proven expertise, our talented creative teams deliver top tier color, editing, and dailies for deadline- driven projects, while remaining agile enough to anticipate and respond to the evolving needs of our studio partners. Part of global industry leader Deluxe Entertainment Services, and with additional offices in Vancouver, London, Atlanta, Toronto, and New York, all fully integrated, the Encore team further ensures a top-level seamless experience across locations.

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Inc.

Deluxe Entertainment Services (Deluxe) is the world’s leading video creation to distribution company offering global, end-to-end services and technology. Through unmatched scale, technology and capabilities, Deluxe enables the worldwide market for professionally created video. The world’s leading content creators, broadcasters, OTTs and distributors rely on Deluxe’s experience and expertise. With headquarters in Los Angeles and New York and operations in 38 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of more than 7,500 of the industry’s premier artists, experts, engineers and innovators.