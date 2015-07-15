Limited Edition Simpsons Collection Coming This Summer From Neff Headwear and 20th Century Fox Consumer Products

LOS ANGELES - July 15, 2015 - Neff Headwear and Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products unveils a limited edition designer apparel collection based on The Simpsons, the longest-running scripted show in TV history. The first-ever collaboration between Neff and The Simpsons brands combines revamped 90’s street style with a fresh spin on the iconic characters. The collection features t-shirts, joggers, flannels and accessories all adorned with various Bart Simpson prints and plaid accents. Fans can shop for pieces starting mid-July in all Tilly’s, PacSun and Zumiez stores, as well as select retailers nationwide and online.

“It’s a dream come true to work with the most loved family in the world, The Simpsons,” said Shaun Neff, CEO and founder of Neff. “It’s been incredible to watch their influence span across the globe, for so many years. For Neff to be able to mash our style with The Simpsons is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity that kids all over the world are going to be excited for, including the kid in me.”

The collection designs were inspired by Bart’s multifaceted personality, which truly embodies Neff’s “Forever Fun” theme of youth culture, pushing the envelope and living life to the fullest. Fans can expect seasonal themed collections delivered in stores throughout the year. The first collection focuses on “Troublemaker Bart,” who is carefree and rebellious, as well as “Steezy Bart,” who is effortlessly stylish and cool.

For over 10 years, Neff has created quality apparel and accessories in the sports and active lifestyle arenas. Neff has also successfully collaborated with some of the biggest talent, athletes and brands in the world including; Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Disney, Richard Sherman, Taylor Gang, Mac Miller, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki and more.

ABOUT NEFF:

Neff was officially launched in 2002, as the first authentic core snow, surf and skate headwear company in the world. Neff quickly became an active youth accessory brand supported by some of the biggest actions sports athletes in the world. Neff Headquarters is located in Camarillo, California and is sold in over 55 countries internationally to youth retailers. Neff has main distribution with Tillys, PacSun, and Zumiez. Neff today is a leader in the youth culture market and has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the music industry such as Snoop Dogg, Mac Miller, Deadmau5, 2Chainz, Steve Aoki, Austin Carlile, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Jhene Aiko, and Rae Sremmurd. In 2014, one of Neff's most talented athletes, Sage Kotsenburg, won the first Olympic gold medal in Men's snowboard slopestyle in Sochi, Russia. Currently, Shaun Neff has partnered with NBA MVP Kevin Durant to launch NeffWear, an active lifestyle underwear brand, which will be available Holiday 2015. Neff has been credited as the brand that took the beanie and turned it into a year round lifestyle product. This year Neff projects 100 million dollars at retail and the future looks brighter than ever.

ABOUT THE SIMPSONS:

Currently in production on its record-annihilating 27th season, THE SIMPSONS has won 31 Emmy Awards, a 2015 People's Choice Award, was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short "The Longest Daycare." “The Simpsons Movie” was an international feature film, their mega-attraction “The Simpsons Ride” at Universal Studios has received historic expansion updates with the addition of “Springfield” and the show was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2000. It has been named the “Best Show of the 20th Century” by Time Magazine, and called the "Greatest American Sitcom" by Entertainment Weekly in 2013. THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Century Fox Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series. Film Roman, a Starz Company, is the animation house.

ABOUT TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX CONSUMER PRODUCTS:

A division of 21st Century Fox and recognized industry leader, Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products licenses and markets properties worldwide on behalf of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Broadcasting Company, as well as third party lines. The division is aligned with Twentieth Century Fox Television, the flagship studio leading the industry in supplying award-winning and blockbuster primetime television programming and entertainment content