Limelight Announces New Digital Content Delivery Solution for Media and Broadcasters

TEMPE, Ariz., September 3, 2014 — Limelight Networks, Inc. (“Limelight”) (Nasdaq:LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced availability of the Limelight Orchestrate™ (“Orchestrate”) solution for Media and Broadcasters. Limelight’s new integrated workflow solution empowers broadcasters and media content owners to deliver broadcast-quality video to online audiences faster and easier. The Orchestrate solution for Media and Broadcasters offers a powerful cloud-based solution that reduces content publishing complexity and speeds time-to-market, while also improving the availability, performance, scalability, and protection broadcasters need to efficiently deliver today’s burgeoning digital video content.

While more people still watch video on their TV’s than online and on mobile devices, the gap between the two is rapidly shrinking, and the increase in consumer video consumption via mobile/digital devices is exploding. According to Nielsen, the main driver of this shift from traditional viewing methods to the digital world is the proliferation of digital devices. Americans now own four digital devices on average, and the average U.S. consumer spends 60 hours a week consuming content across devices.*

Stefano Flamia, CTO of Italian video service CHILI stated, “At CHILI, we need to be able to efficiently deliver content to our customers around Europe, to any device, while managing the rapid growth of our content. That's why we chose Limelight. Our use of the Limelight Orchestrate solution enables us to manage large amounts of objects and to offer fast content availability, while managing spikes in demand and controlling our delivery costs.”

“The shift to multi-platform content delivery has drastically changed the traditional economic model of the media and broadcast industry,” said Joe Zaller, president of Devoncroft Partners. “Existing workflow approaches are poorly suited for this new economic model. As a result, broadcasters and media companies require new technology solutions to meaningfully improve operational efficiency in the preparation and delivery of content. Limelight’s Orchestrate solution for Media and Broadcasters offers an alternative cloud-based approach to automating the complex tasks involved in a successful multi-platform content delivery strategy.”

Key functionalities of the Limelight Orchestrate™ Solution for Media and Broadcasters include:

· Single Upload and Automatic Transcoding – Upload a single video that is automatically transcoded, removing the need to manage multiple versions of the same video or worry about compression, digital rights management (DRM) protection or global replication.

· Zero time to Publish (ZTP) – Enables playback immediately after a file has uploaded. This means breaking news or announcements can be communicated almost instantaneously.

· Closed Captioning – Incorporates closed-captions into live and video on demand (VOD) video content effortlessly.

· Multi-device Media Delivery (MMD) (Live and VOD) – Automatically transforms and adapts digital content, enabling flawless delivery to any device, in any format, anywhere in the world.

· Digital Rights Management (DRM) Support – Integrates multiple best-of-breed DRM solutions such as Adobe Flash Access and Google Widevine. This support provides an end-to-end Widevine offering, including packaging, policy management, client development Software Development Kits (SDKs), and secure delivery.

· Monetization – Enables broadcasters to monetize their content more easily by setting rules, targeting options, and frequencies due to integration with multiple ad networks. Gives broadcasters full control over campaigns at both the video and channel level, allowing them to create targeting options, implement ad insertion policies, and adjust channel frequencies.

· Robust REST-based Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) – Allows low touch and easy integration with existing publishing workflows, which users can optionally choose to access via HTTPS.

· Actionable Analytics – Measures user engagement to better understand which videos users are watching, at what time, and where. Users can integrate with existing analytics engines, preserving the visibility to ad starts, quartiles, completes and third-party verifications.

“When accessing online video content, consumers now demand the same seamless experience they have come to expect when watching broadcast television, which challenges digital broadcasters to deliver a broadcast-quality viewing experience,” said Robert Lento, CEO, Limelight Networks. “Broadcasters and media outlets require an efficient, unified solution to quickly and securely deliver digital content anywhere, and on any device, while increasing their ability to monetize that content. The Orchestrate solution for Media and Broadcasters enables them to meet these requirements by integrating multiple components of a traditional workflow with Limelight’s cloud services and powerful global delivery infrastructure.”

The integration of Limelight’s content delivery network (CDN), online video platform (OVP), and cloud storage services empowers broadcasters to replicate, move, and store data globally to provide optimal content delivery performance. With Limelight’s 40+ worldwide locations, content providers benefit from reduced latency and improved access efficiency. The Limelight network delivers over 9TB of egress capacity, ensuring unprecedented scale, even in the case of unplanned traffic spikes.

For more information and to see a demo of the Orchestrate solution for Media and Broadcasters, please visit Limelight Networks at IBC 2014 (Stand 3.B15, Hall 3), September 12-16, 2014 in Amsterdam.

*Source Nielsen: “What’s Empowering the New Digital Consumer?” February 10, 2014