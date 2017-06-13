Lightspeed Live Capture 2.0 Focuses on Efficient Digitizing of Tape Archives for Improved Access and Longevity

Nevada City, California, June 13, 2017 –Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced version 2.0 of Lightspeed Live Capture, its multichannel video capture and processing system. For content creators and owners with large tape archives, Lightspeed Live Capture 2.0 simplifies the process of converting existing tape libraries to file-based formats for better long-term storage and further monetization.

With decades of content sitting in tape archives, there is growing concern regarding the longevity of magnetically recorded tapes. With perfect storage conditions, tapes can last for decades, but with heat and humidity, and less than ideal conditions, magnetic tape longevity can suffer. Transferring master tapes to a file-based format also makes them easily accessible and a potential source of new revenue.

“The latest features in Lightspeed Live Capture are targeted at organizations wishing to convert large tape libraries into file-based assets,” said Paul Turner, VP product management at Telestream. “To do this cost effectively, it’s imperative to automate as much of the process as possible, including capture, analysis and QC, and conversion.”

Designed to provide the fastest possible tape ingest workflows, Lightspeed Live Capture now supports high-density log and capture, with the ability to control and digitize four tape decks at once from a single system. Lightspeed Live Capture is a 1RU appliance capable of capturing 4 channels of HD-SDI or 1 channel of 4K/UHD into any high-quality video format required at frame rates up to 60 fps. Its multi-tenant design enables one operator to control 4 channels, or 4 operators to each control a single channel, maximizing operational efficiency.



Although usable as a stand-alone device, the true power of Lightspeed Live Capture is realized when it is part of a complete Vantage ecosystem. Vantage enables automated capture, editing, transcoding, copying, and more, while Vantage Open Workflows allows these processes to start early, even as files are being captured (growing). Lightspeed Live Capture also functions as an integral part of any enterprise live-to-VOD workflow that includes Lightspeed Live Stream and Vantage.

Telestream’s Vidchecker application can be used to verify video and audio quality, plus legality and correctness for a complete archival workflow. Vidchecker can run directly on the Lightspeed Live server with Live Capture.

“There are several considerations that should be looked at when digitizing a large tape archive,” said Bill Harris, Product Manager at Telestream. “How long will it take? Will you use in-house resources or a subcontractor? Is the playback hardware available and how many decks will you need? How will VBI/VANC data and any other metadata be preserved? Can the process be automated? What is the new storage medium and where will it reside? The answers reveal that streamlining the process is critical to keep costs down.”

Highlighted Features in Lightspeed Live Stream 2.0:

New high-density log and capture supports 4-deck simultaneous ingest

Full VTR transport controls with keyboard shortcuts

New Tape and Capture origin actions in Vantage Workflow Designer

Define and populate variables and labels for downstream actions

Audio meters with 8 selectable stereo pairs

HTML5 based browser client

For more information on Lightspeed Live Capture and a complete list of features:

https://www.telestream.net/lightspeed-live/lightspeed-live-capture.htm