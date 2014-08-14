Lights, Power and Broadcast Support on Display at SET Expo 2014

Anton/Bauer, Autoscript, Litepanels and Sachtler to Showcase Latest Wares

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - Autoscript, Anton/Bauer, Litepanels and Sachtler - brands of the Vitec Group - will be showcasing their latest production support gear at SET Expo 2014 at booth # D01. The tradeshow and conference is presented by the Brazilian Society of Television Engineers (SET) and focuses on broadcast and new media technology. The expo runs August 25-27 at the Expo Center North here in Sao Paulo.

SET is the technical association of professionals and companies focusing on disseminating, expanding, studying and improving all technical, scientific and operational knowledge in television, telecom, radio, internet and new media sectors of the industry. It is one of the largest broadcast events for Latin America.

The Vitec booth will include:

* Anton/Bauer(r)'s V-Mount Digital Battery Series will be on display. The company's revolutionary Digital Battery Series is the first battery line designed specifically to power digital productions and deliver a new level in safety. Their innovative design features a "double skinned" architecture where the cells are individually contained in an impact-resistant and flame-retardant plastic honeycomb, with a 2mm air gap between them, ensuring no cells touch and air can circulate to keep the pack cool. This entire cell pack is "suspended" within the stylish impact resistant outer case, maintaining a 5mm air gap around it to prevent crushing and accidental penetration of the cells themselves by a sharp object. Additional safety features include thermal sensors that continually monitor the battery, and if a rise in temperature is detected a switch is opened to prevent further charge or discharge. Similarly the charge and discharge currents are continually monitored and if too much current is flowing, the battery switches off.

The new battery series, also available with Gold Mount(r) connectors, meets the unique needs of 4K camera set-ups and other digital cameras in use today, while providing top-tier levels of safety, performance and reliability. With the introduction of a V-Mount option to the Digital Battery Series, Anton/Bauer's best of breed batteries will now be available for use with any camera, accessories, lights, monitors, and recorders, among other equipment, and includes three battery sizes (90 Wh, 150 Wh and 190 Wh).

* Autoscript will demonstrate their EPIC 17, the world's first fully integrated prompting and on-air system. It features the brightest 17" LED prompting screen combined with an integrated 17" full HD-SDI on-air monitor that bring flexibility and versatility to studio operations. The system negates the need for extra mounting brackets and therefore ensures that camera operators can make use of the full camera tilt range. The system is also power efficient, using 20% less power than other solutions and weighing 3kg less. Other features include long lifetime of the prompting screen - more than 70,000 hours - and simplified cable management with just one cable for both prompter and monitor.

Autoscript will also exhibit their WinPlus Remote solution, an iOS-based teleprompting system that delivers up-to-date scripts to users in the field, anywhere in the world. The technology is also suited to remote news bureaus and smaller newsroom operations. When WinPlus Remote is installed on a networked PC in the production facility, the latest version of the script can be seen by journalists on location, as well as in the studio. The software enables the script to be automatically uploaded to an FTP site where it can be downloaded onto an iPad by talent in the field and kept constantly updated. WinPlus Remote works in conjunction with picoPrompt, a popular teleprompting iOS app, and is supplied with a hand control for scrolling on mobile devices.

* Litepanels will showcase the ASTRA 1x1 Bi-Color panel. Building on the legacy of their original 1x1 fixture, the ASTRA sets a new standard for the form and function of professional LED panels. With a one-square-foot form factor, the ASTRA 1x1 offers a light output up to four times brighter than the company's original 1x1 Bi-Color fixture, high CRI (color rendering index), and user selectable active or passive cooling modes. The ASTRA 1x1's are also designed with select premium quality surface mount LEDs that are paired with custom designed TIR (total internal reflection) optics. The innovative daylight-to-tungsten tunable color model is the first in the company's new ASTRA line of panels, with additional fixtures in the series set to debut later this year. The line's development was years in the making, and every element in the ergonomic, modular design was meticulously crafted. Litepanels drew from its wealth of experience building professional LED fixtures and accessed the feedback received from their extensive customer base to produce an LED fixture that is both innovative and affordable.

* Sachtler will display their Ace Accessories, a new range of premium camera support gear, which includes the Ace Base Plate, Ace Follow Focus and Ace Matte Box. The accessories can be bought individually or as a package.

Sachtler also will showcase its Ace Shoulder Rig, comprised of a shoulder mount that offers a solid point of contact and support for secure and smooth off-tripod shooting, and hand grips that can be fitted on a universal mount. Mounted on a fluid head, the Ace Shoulder Rig also can be used as double pan bars.

Sachtler's SPEEDLEVEL Clamp incorporates the company's SPEEDLEVEL technology, making levelling the head faster and more convenient. The innovative product is ideal for those broadcast applications where there is a need to frequently level the head when changing location. The new SPEEDLEVEL Clamp is the ultimate partner for Sachtler's 100mm range fluid head, enhancing the functionality and performance and making the levelling process even simpler and quicker.

The Vitec Group brands are technology leaders in the broadcasting, pro-video and cinematography sectors of the industry. They are characterized by innovation, reliability and long-term cost savings, with the highest levels of customer support. For further information, visit their booth at SET Expo.