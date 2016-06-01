Life on the big screen with WorldStage NYC

There is no greater virtue than loyalty and World Stage NYC uses the entire range of AV Stumpfl screens for all their video projection projects, which include Broadway, sports, broadcast, television, meetings and corporate events and have done so for ten years.

When not projecting onto buildings, or making giant images on the floor at Madison Square Garden for the NY Rangers, NY Knicks and the NY Liberty, WorldStage’s NYC operation turns to AV Stumpfl for it’s line of mobile projection screens.

Michael Halper, vice president of staging at WorldStage said: “We moved to AV Stumpfl over 10 years ago and have never looked back. Our story began with a ‘shoot out’ with a traditional fast fall product and an AV Stumpfl product. After evaluating them side-by-side we started to invest in AV Stumpfl for all of our projection screen needs. In terms of reliability andportabilitythe screens have been a fantastic investment. They are so easy to install with minimal training and are backed up by excellent support from AV Stumpfl. We use AV Stumpfl for hundreds of projects around the year.”

Halper went on to say, “Many AV vendors will spend countless hours testing, evaluating, and selecting the next video projectors but put little or no effort into the brand ofscreenthey select. AtWorldStagewe recognize and understand that screen selection may be just as important as projector selection.”

The benefits of using AV Stumpfl products for such varied events is that they come in several different forms to suit each need. From classic roll-up projection screens that can be neatly tucked away when not in use, to the more diverse mobile projection screens which are portable, lightweight and can be set up and taken down quickly by one single person.

AV Stumpfl customers like WorldStage benefit from custom made projection screens, which can make them to any size, aspect ratio, radius and border.

CEO TobiasStumpfl said: “During the past 40 years of projection screen manufacturing we gathered quite a lot of experience in terms of what is technically possible and what should be done in a different way. Our projection screens feature higher picture quality, easier handling, and longer lifetime resulting in less investment and operating costs as compared to any other solutions. This is why, I think, we have such customer loyalty to our products.

“We are a family owned and operated business so we act with long-term goals in mind. Our products are designed andprecision-manufacturedin Austria according to strict requirements. We provide thebest localizedservice and support and the lowest total cost of ownership.”