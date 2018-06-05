Liberty Global's Sam Khola To Discuss Adaptive Power Challenge At ANGA COM 2018

JUNE 5, 2018 (Exton, PA)—Sam Khola, Director of Sustainability for Liberty Global, will make a special presentation at ANGA COM 2018 next week on how the Adaptive Power Challenge is helping the cable industry and other technology innovators to develop new solutions to manage energy across broadband networks.

At the Liberty Global stand (Booth 8/P11) at the Kölnmesse, Khola will outline how the competition—created by the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), known in North America as the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, in partnership with Liberty Global and Comcast—is driving new thinking around the concept of transactional energy use in cable networks. The presentation will take place next Tuesday, June 12 at 11:15 a.m. CET.

The collaborative industry challenge offers winners in two categories—Established Enterprises and Breakthrough Organizations such as labs, universities and startups—the opportunity to test their solutions with the biggest cable system operators in the world. Applications must be submitted by Friday, June 29, 2018. Entries will be evaluated in Q3 2018 by judges from Comcast, Liberty Global, Cox, Canada’s Rogers and Shaw, and CableLabs.

Open to commercial and academic developers, innovators, scientists and technology solution providers, the contest also offers the two winners prizes of $10,000 each for solutions that can lead to breakthrough change in cable network energy management. SCTE•ISBE and the industry are particularly interested in solutions that address access networks and edge facilities, in which 73-83% of cable operators’ energy consumption occurs.

Produced under the auspices of the SCTE•ISBE Energy 2020 program, the Adaptive Power Challenge focuses on finding solutions in three areas that are integral to the delivery of cable communications services:

· Monitoring & Measurement—Monitoring and measuring energy consumption and ambient conditions correlating quality and health of services with energy;

· Demand Response—The ability to implement “peak shaving” and functionality that results in load shedding; and

· Supply & Control—Using the functionality of adaptive power DOCSIS-enabled devices to control consumption profiles and service quality dependent on energy supply.

Finalists in each category will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at the SCTE•ISBE Standards Energy Management Systems Plenary in Louisville, CO. A total of six finalists will compete by presenting their solutions on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, in Atlanta, with the two winners to be announced onsite. More information on the challenge including how to apply is available at https://www.adaptivepowerchallenge.com.

The Adaptive Power System Interface Specification (APSIS™) (ANSI/SCTE 216 2015) and related material have been created by SCTE•ISBE as part of the Energy 2020 program. APSIS, in turn, adopts international specifications in this area from the ETSI Energy Management (eman) platform, including RFC 7326 and related material.

Energy 2020 brings together cable operator and vendor expertise to create alignment on standards and operational practices, to drive design and implementation of equipment, and to create SCTE•ISBE training resources that will enable workforce teams to optimize technology for maximum efficiency.

More information on Energy 2020 and the SCTE•ISBE Energy Management Program is available at http://www.scte.org/energy/ or by e-mailing energy@scte.org.