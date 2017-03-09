LeSports Hong Kong chooses Calrec Summa to provide solution to workflow challenges

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- 8 March 2017 -- Signalling Calrec Audio's momentum in the fast-growing Hong Kong marketplace, LeSports Hong Kong is ready for future expansion with three new Calrec Summa digital audio consoles. A popular OTT sports video platform, LeSports Hong Kong chose the Summas for their wealth of features and extreme ease of operation.



"At LeSports Hong Kong, we are constantly striving to improve our programming and expand our multiformat content to attract new viewers," said Mr. P.K. Lee, LeSports Hong Kong. "The new Summa audio consoles are an important step in achieving these goals, because they make even the most demanding audio playout tasks very straightforward."



Sales, system installation, and testing of LeSports' new Summa deployment was handled by Jolly Pro Audio, a Hong Kong-based systems integrator and pro-audio specialist, and Calrec's regional distributor.



"We're pleased to welcome LeSports Hong Kong as a new Calrec Audio customer, and the sale represents Calrec's first multiconsole Summa installation in Hong Kong," said Andy Leung, executive director, Jolly Pro Audio. "With its ultrasimplified control surface and revolutionary touch-screen interface, Summa gives LeSports simple and intuitive control over its often complex playout workflows."



From the LeSports Hong Kong website (hk.lesports.com), sports fans are able to access and stream a wide range of U.S., European, and U.K. sports events with LeSports' exclusive local commentary and stats added to each game. Offering live streaming as well as video on demand, LeSports offers apps for iPhone® and Android smartphones and also provides a TV application developed for its own set-top boxes.



Anthony Harrison, international sales manager, Calrec Audio, said, "LeSports Hong Kong offers a valuable and welcome service by providing a diverse, professional, and high-quality lineup of online sports content to viewers. We're pleased to welcome LeSports to the Calrec family as a brand-new customer."



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-LeSportsHK.jpg

Photo Caption: The Calrec Audio Summa Console at LeSports Hong Kong



