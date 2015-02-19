Legendary Television Names Veteran TV Agent Lauren Heller Whitney President, Scripted Television

Burbank, CA – February 18, 2015 – Legendary Television announced today that veteran TV agent Lauren Heller Whitney has been appointed President, Scripted Television. Current EVP of Scripted Development, Peter Johnson, has extended his contract through 2017 and will report to Whitney while continuing to oversee scripted development for Legendary Television. In her newly created role, Whitney will oversee the continued expansion of Legendary’s television studio and report to Bruce Rosenblum, Legendary’s President of Television and Digital Media.

“We are thrilled to have Lauren join our team. Her breadth and quality of experience as a television agent will enable her to quickly, seamlessly and successfully transition into a studio executive. Lauren's ability to identify and develop talent and material within the industry makes her a perfect match for our division," stated Rosenblum.

“Thomas Tull, Bruce Rosenblum and Peter Johnson have laid the foundation for a strong and dynamic independent television studio,” said Whitney. “I can’t wait to help shape the continued expansion of Legendary Television, and am well-prepared for the challenge after many years of working with the brilliant minds at WME.”

Prior to joining Legendary, Whitney had been a television agent – first at The William Morris Agency and then at WME - since 1998. She represented writers and producers, and specialized in the development of intellectual property, including literary and life rights. Whitney’s clients included Adam F. Goldberg (Creator and EP of The Goldbergs), Barbie Kligman (EP ofSecrets & Lies), Liz Brixius (Co-Creator of Nurse Jackie), Megan Amram (Parks & Rec), Nick Antosca (Hannibal) and Rob Delaney (Co-Creator, star and EP of Catastrophe); as well as authors and journalists including Mary Aiken (the inspiration for CSI: Cyber) and Kathy Reichs (the inspiration forBONES).

Legendary’s Television & Digital Media division was launched in 2013 with the addition of Bruce Rosenblum from the Warner Bros. Television Group. Legendary Television has two series in pre-production - their co-production with Universal Cable Productions, Colony, which was recently picked up to series by USA Network, and the two season order for the Netflix original series, LOVE, from creators Judd Apatow, Paul Rust and Lesley Arfin. They also recently announced development on Carnival Row, a project from Guillermo del Toro and Rene Echevarria for Amazon.

About Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Entertainment is a leading media company with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to mainstream audiences with a targeted focus on the powerful fandom demographic. Through complete or joint ownership, Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand which consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment including some of the world's most popular intellectual property. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of more than $10 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com