Jimmy Yap Joins Lectrosonics as Technical Representative for the APAC Region

Rio Rancho, NM (April 7, 2020) –Lectrosonics, a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products for the film, broadcast, theater, music and installed sound markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jimmy Yap as the Company's new Technical Representative for the Asia Pacific Region. Based in Cambodia, Jimmy will be representing Lectrosonics by supporting dealers, end-users and future customers throughout the region including China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Bangladesh.

Jimmy Yap joins Lectrosonics with a very broad spectrum of education and career experience in A/V, including technical engineering, distribution and sales, and having held executive positions at his own company as well as at a variety of industry manufacturers. Since 2012, Jimmy has been the owner of AV Designs & Consulting Engineers, a company he founded. He has held product specialist and technical consultant positions in the region at manufacturers including QSC and Coda Audio. And Jimmy has extensive experience as a systems designer and engineer at a number of consulting companies and houses of worship including All Good Gifts Ltd., Faith Community Baptist Church and Bethel Assembly of God in Singapore. He holds a diploma in Audio Engineering from the School of Audio Engineering in Singapore as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Music Production from Southern Cross University in Sydney, Australia.

“I’m really excited to add Jimmy to our team,” says Karl Winkler, VP Sales/Service at Lectrosonics. “His breadth of experience in the field, his energy level, his easygoing nature, and his hands-on knowledge of audio are all important assets for the company and our upcoming efforts in the region.”

“I have always known Lectrosonics to be the Rolls Royce of wireless, and it is a great honor for me to be working with the company,” says Jimmy. “When I visited Lectrosonics headquarters in New Mexico, not only did it reinforce the phenomenal brand quality that everyone in the industry already recognizes, but I also got to meet the many staff members who have worked at the company,10, 20 and even 30 years. Lectrosonics is a company who cares deeply for its people, its staff and its clients, and I hope to extend this throughout the APAC region.”

Please join us in welcoming Jimmy to the Lectrosonics team. Jimmy Yap can be reached at: jimmy.yap@lectrosonics.com.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics' wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.