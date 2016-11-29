Lectrosonics Introduces SRAES3 Bottom Plate Adapter for SR Series Receivers

Rio Rancho, NM (November 29, 2016) -- Lectrosonics announces the introduction of the SRAES3 bottom plate adapter for all SR Series dual-channel slot receivers, including the SRc, SRb, SRa and SR, and the 5P variants of these units. The SRAES3 will work with all SR receiver versions to provide audio in the following formats: AES3 digital audio at 48 kHz sampling with an internal clock; AES3 digital audio with an external word clock at 44.1, 48 or 96 kHz sampling; and balanced analog audio from -50 dBu to +5dBu in 1 dB steps. One or two channels of digital audio are delivered from the CH1 jack, while the CH2 jack delivers analog audio at all times.

The standard multi-pin interface and mounting holes are the same on all SR Series receiver output adapters. External word clock can be fed to the SRAES3 via the BNC connector. A 75 ohm termination of the word clock connection is applied by a field changeable jumper, installed by default at the factory. The housing is machined from a solid aluminum billet and hard anodized for ruggedness.

"The SRAES3 further expands the already vast array of accessories for the very popular SR Series receivers" says Karl Winkler, Vice President of Sales at Lectrosonics, Inc. "Now, SR receiver owners can connect their units directly to digital inputs and even use a master word clock to run at 44.1, 48 or 96 kHz sampling rates. With AES they can eliminate two gain stages in their signal chain, reducing the possibility for error."

The SRAES3 is available now with an MSRP of $ 450.00.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.