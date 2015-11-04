Lectrosonics Introduces the HHa Digital Hybrid Wireless® Handheld Transmitter

Rio Rancho, NM (November 3, 2015) -- Lectrosonics introduces the latest edition of their acclaimed Digital Hybrid Wireless® handheld transmitters – the HHa. The HHa features a wide tuning range of 75 MHz or 3 standard Lectrosonics blocks, selectable RF power of 50 or 100 mW, IR sync for quick setup, and a USB port for firmware updates in the field. The HHa is ideal for a variety of wireless microphone applications including high quality speech, live vocal performance, theatre, broadcast, AV rental and houses of worship.

The HHa transmitter is a perfect companion to the new Venue 2 wide bandwidth high-performance modular receiver system. Frequency response: 40 Hz - 20 kHz +- 1dB, 105 dB (A) signal to noise. The patented Digital Hybrid Wireless process delivers compandor-free audio and uses an analog FM carrier to transmit a specially encoded signal which delivers digital audio quality while remaining highly spectrum efficient.

The Lectrosonics HHa’s standard capsule mount accepts a wide range of industry-standard dynamic, electret and condenser microphone elements. The HHa features a programmable external button which can be set as mute, cough, power, talkback, or bypassed altogether.

"I'm really excited that the handheld transmitter is now joining our wide-tuning product group as a companion to the SSM, LT and Venue 2. The wide tuning range makes it much easier to find an open frequency for good performance, and cuts down by a third the amount of inventory needed to cover the available spectrum. Along with that, we've engineered some handy features into this unit to make it easy to set up and use, along with a ton of flexibility and power right at the fingertips of the working pros out there,” says Karl Winkler, Vice President of Sales/Service for Lectrosonics. "The HHa ought to find a home throughout the world on stages, in interviews, and on TV."

The HHa Handheld transmitter is one of the new products in Lectrosonics powerful family of large bandwidth Digital Hybrid Wireless products, which include the LT Beltpack Transmitter, the SSM Micro Beltpack Transmitter and the Venue 2 Six-Channel Modular Receiver.

MSRP for the HHa is $1,750. Expected availability is Q4, 2015.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

###