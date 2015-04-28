Lectrosonics Adds Audio Related Technologies as an Authorized Factory Service Center for the European Union

Rio Rancho, NM ( April 28, 2015) — Lectrosonics, Inc., the well-respected manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products for the film, broadcast, theater, music and installed sound markets, is pleased to announce the addition of Audio Related Technologies (ART) Ltd. to the company’s growing list of authorized factory service centers for the E.U. Located in Chesham, Buckinghamshire in the southeast of England, ART was founded in 2000 by Simon Griffett, Duncan Crimmins and Murray Harris and is an approved service agent for some of the best known brands in professional audio and video.

"We are delighted to add Audio Related Technologies to our authorized factory service center list,” says Gordon Moore, CTS, Vice President – Sales for Lectrosonics, Inc. “By offering an additional service option in the UK and the EU, ART will improve the Lectrosonics experience for our end users. Simon Griffett and his team of technicians at ART bring the kind of strong, well-experienced staff needed for servicing our wireless microphone products. I met Simon at the IBC show in Amsterdam and he fits well with the Lectrosonics philosophy of fanatically good service and support. We feel this is a terrific step forward."

“At ART Ltd. we are delighted to be Lectrosonics first independent factory-trained service center in the U.K. Audio Related Technology are passionate about pro audio and providing the best possible service we can to our customers. We look forward to working with Gordon and his team to provide the fanatically good service and support that Lectrosonics expects,” says Simon Griffett, director, Audio Related Technology Ltd.

About ART

ART’s service facility is equipped with the latest professional test equipment and staffed by personnel who have been working in the industry for 30 years. The company services everything from radio microphones to broadcast cameras. To contact ART, email them at service@audiorelated.com or visit their website at: www.audiorelated.com.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.