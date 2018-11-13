Leading Romanian Broadcaster, PRO TV, Chooses Pebble Beach Systems to Upgrade Entire Playout Operations

Weybridge, UK, November 13, 2018 –Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that the largest commercial broadcaster in Romania, PRO TV, has chosen Pebble Beach Systems’ solutions to upgrade its entire playout operations. The scope of the project includes Marina playout automation, Dolphin integrated channel devices, and Lighthouse browser-based, remote management, control and monitoring. The system is to be commissioned in December 2018, with a planned on air date during the first quarter of 2019.

Based in Bucharest, Romania, PRO TV operates seven channels including a main channel, five thematic offerings, and one international feed. Having identified the need to upgrade its technology in its broadcast operations center, PRO TV embarked upon a thorough evaluation of several vendors and their playout solutions. Ultimately the decision was taken to continue the relationship with Pebble Beach Systems.

“As a long-time user of Pebble’s Neptune automation system, we have had a good history with the company. We have found them to be flexible and responsive to our needs, and we have complete trust in their ability to solve problems. Our new system brings PRO TV’s playout infrastructure up to date making our facility UHD ready,” explains Bodgan Andreescu, CTO at PRO TV.

Configured in a fully redundant architecture with mirrored playout chains, the Pebble solution features Marina controlling multiple Dolphin integrated channel solutions. These replicate, in a software-defined playout chain – or pipeline - much of the functionality conventionally handled by discrete playout devices. Dolphin also allows for flexible ‘hybrid’ pipeline designs when best of breed devices are mandated and need to be architected into the playout chain. This includes a graphics workflow where multiple Dolphin devices will share access to Vizrt graphics engines. The system will be connected with third party MAM and archive systems.

In addition to utilizing Dolphin’s internal storage, PRO TV is also deploying a shared storage solution from EditShare, giving them the flexibility to handle access both central and local storage for enhanced availability.

The system also incorporates Lighthouse, Pebble’s browser-based, remote management, control and monitoring product for Marina, which enables operators to load playlists, edit and delete events and monitor playout as needed from any location.

Tamas Vass Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Pebble Beach Systems commented, “Our primary objective was to upgrade PRO TV to the new technology, with minimal disruption. We are very proud of how both our pre-sales and projects teams have helped us to turn around this extensive project in a very short timescale. Their efficiency and attention to detail has been phenomenal. Equally, PRO TV’s technical team have been exceptionally agile and responsive throughout, and very engaged with the process. This is a fine example of true partnership between vendor and customer, where challenges were embraced and solved together.”