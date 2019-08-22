Leading Hong Kong Production Houses Invest in Riedel's Bolero Wireless Intercom for Large-Scale Event Production

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Aug. 22, 2019 — Riedel today announced that two of Hong Kong's leading providers of rental broadcast and production equipment — A-Team Plus and Show Bros — have invested in Riedel's industry-leading Bolero wireless intercom. The two companies, which have common customers and often work together on AV and broadcast projects, each purchased two complete Bolero systems including beltpacks and antennas.

Founded in 1990, A-Team Plus is an event consulting and management firm specializing in audio, video, lighting, and stage design for concerts, major celebrations, award ceremonies, private parties, and other events. The company has 30 dedicated team members with local knowledge and regional experience.

"In our live event environments, a broad range of coverage for each antenna and long beltpack battery life are key factors in ensuring a seamless production," said Ray Mok, Managing Director at A-Team Plus. "Riedel's Bolero has exceeded our performance expectations in both these areas — and when we saw how easily Bolero can be integrated with legacy 2-wire systems, we were sold. My team loves Bolero's plug-and-play capabilities, and we look forward to using Bolero in our upcoming projects."

Show Bros specializes in rental of professional lighting and audio equipment, with an inventory of carefully selected products, well-trained technicians, and a range of services that can be customized to the requirements of every client and every event.

"We had been on the lookout for a reliable and robust wireless intercom solution. We evaluated all of the major manufacturers, but after a demo of Riedel's Bolero, we made our decision in only two hours," said David Chan, Managing Director at Show Bros. "We know we made the right choice with Bolero because it provides exceptional benefits for our end users. The time that the Riedel team spent explaining the system to us validated our decision even more, and it's good to know that their support is only a phone call away."

