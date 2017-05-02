Leading French Post House, VSI Paris / Chinkel SA, Solves Workflow Ramping Issues with Telestream Vantage

Nevada City, California, May 02, 2017 –Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, has announced the successful installation of its Vantage media processing and workflow automation platform at French post production facility, VSI Paris / Chinkel SA. Throughout the project, Telestream worked closely with its local channel partner, VIDELIO-Cap'Ciné.



One of the most advanced dubbing, voice-over, subtitling and post-production companies in Paris, VSI Paris / Chinkel SA called on VIDELIO-Cap'Ciné to help solve a productivity issue which is created by their business success. They needed the technical resources to accelerate and automate processing of the growing volume of media files that they receive each day from clients such as HBO, NBCUniversal or Discovery, while improving image quality and freeing their creative staff from the burden of technical tasks. The company required resources to automate processes such as video transcoding, advance frame rate conversion, ingest into edit systems, audio processing and creation of final broadcast formats.



The solution proposed by VIDELIO-Cap'Ciné was to build workflows using Telestream's Vantage media processing software running on Lightspeed K80 GPU accelerated servers. Vantage provides intelligent workflow orchestration and a suite of media processing services. And from day one the results have impressed the customer. "Ever since we installed Vantage, our workflows have improved in both speed and quality,” explained François Chassigneux, Technical Director of VSI Paris / Chinkel SA. “What used to take us an hour to process now takes only a few minutes, and we are getting better image quality with a huge reduction in operator errors.”



At VSI Paris / Chinkel SA, many of the customer data files are delivered overnight from production studios and are automatically processed by the Vantage system, making them ready for the operational staff to work on their high value creative tasks in the edit suites as soon as they start work in the morning. While the Telestream solution was originally purchased to streamline the ingest process it has also been invaluable for creation of final deliverable broadcast assets, in particular creating the AS-10 PAD format that is required by French Broadcasters with all the compatible metadata. VSI Paris / Chinkel SA now use the Vantage system to create AS-10 files and deliver these to several French broadcasters.



"Since we purchased Vantage and Lightspeed K80 we have consistently seen processing times that are five times faster than we had before,” François Chassigneux explains. “And because we can trust Vantage to automate these complex workflows our technicians have more time to work on the added-value tasks that demand their creative skills.”



With the recent acquisition of Vidchecker Quality Control software by Telestream, Chinkel sees an opportunity for even greater workflow efficiencies under the control of the Vantage system. Benoît Godard, Chief Engineer Telestream at VIDELIO-Cap'Ciné welcomed this development from Telestream.



This project has relied on the creative and practical support provided by VIDELIO-Cap'Ciné. As well as supplying and commissioning the system, VIDELIO-Cap'Ciné provided a comprehensive analysis of workflows, which made it possible to optimize the system for maximum productivity and efficiency. A training class provided by VIDELIO-Cap'Ciné means that staff at VSI Paris / Chinkel SA are able to adapt and modify workflows easily using the Vantage workflow designer.