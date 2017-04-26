Leaders From Tech and Entertainment Worlds Come Together for SMPTE ETCA Conference

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- April 25, 2017 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, will bridge the worlds of Silicon Valley and Hollywood with its Entertainment Technology in the Connected Age (ETCA) conference, May 8-9 at the Microsoft Silicon Valley campus in Mountain View, California.



During this year's conference, titled "Redefining the Entertainment Experience," experts and executives from leaders across the technology, telecommunications, streaming, broadcast, and cinema sectors will come together to explore emerging technologies' impact on the current and future delivery of compelling connected entertainment experiences.



The event's two keynote presentations demonstrate the interconnected interests and expertise of companies across the technology and entertainment realms. Bob DeHaven, general manager of Worldwide Communications & Media at Microsoft Azure, will present a keynote on the future of entertainment carriage, and Hanno Basse, chief technology officer at Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, will present a keynote on next-generation entertainment.



Conference sessions likewise will showcase the intersection of the tech and entertainment worlds, with many conversations extending across creative, business, and technical obstacles and opportunities presented by the connected experience.



A session on content creation and monetization will include speakers from Perspective Media Group, Turner, PBS, PADEM Media Group, and HBO. Experts from nScreen Media, Microsoft, Verizon Digital Media Services, Qwilt, and Conviva will participate in a session on large-scale live streaming. Representatives from TiVo, nScreen Media, IBM Cloud Video, and Google will take part in a session about how audio control is being used to enhance viewing experiences.



Advances in video compression technology will be the subject of a panel including experts from The Walt Disney Studios, Dolby Laboratories, InterDigital Communications, Lytro, and Microsoft, and the emergence of virtual reality (VR) will be discussed by speakers from Lytro, Dolby Laboratories, The Void, Jaunt VR, and Samsung Electronics America.



"We're proud that the ETCA conference has become an essential event so quickly for pioneering companies across the modern media ecosystem," said Patrick Griffis, SMPTE executive vice president and ETCA program chair. "In addition to providing valuable insights into the current workings of the industry, the conference offers a unique opportunity to engage with the companies and individuals shaping the connected entertainment environment we'll experience in the future."



Complete conference details, including registration information, are available at www.smpte.org/etca2017. Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.



# # #



About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars(TM) are just two examples of the Society's notable work. As it enters its second century, the Society is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to the Society's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Leaders%20From%20Tech%20and%20Ente...



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-Pat-Griffis.jpg

Caption: Patrick Griffis, SMPTE Executive Vice President