Leaders From Networks, Studios and Digital Platforms Join Board Ahead of 2019 Promax Conference in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES —June 3, 2019 — Ten new marketing executives representing a cross-section of networks, studios, and streaming platforms have joined the Promax Board of Directors — the highest number since the current wave of cord-cutting and standalone streaming services began in 2015.

With the new additions to the Promax Board of Directors, the governing body of the global professional association for entertainment marketers more closely mirrors the changing face of the entertainment industry.

The incoming board members have been elected to serve two two-year terms, with new board members committing to serve through the end of June 2023.

● Stephen Bruno, Chief Marketing Officer, MGM Studios

● Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, Vice President, ESPN CreativeWorks, ESPN

● Rebecca Daugherty, Executive Vice President, Marketing, ABC Entertainment & ABC Studios, Walt Disney Television

● Michael Engleman, Chief Marketing Officer, TNT & TBS, WarnerMedia Entertainment

● Tracy Grandstaff, Senior Vice President, Creative Director, Original Productions, NBC Entertainment Marketing, NBC Entertainment

● Linnea Hemenez, Head of Content Marketing, Spotify

● Richard Kim, Global Head of Media, Consumer Insights, and Marketing Performance, Amazon Prime Video

● John Rood, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Disney Channel, Walt Disney Television

● Landy Slattery, Chair of Promax UK, Creative Director of All 4, 4Creative - Channel 4

● Garen van de Beek, Executive Vice President & Creative Director, CBS Marketing Group, CBS Corporation.

“We’re excited to welcome ten more accomplished and talented marketing and creative executives to our board. Their insights and expertise will be invaluable as we look to keep Promax on the cutting edge of education, leadership and career advancement across all entertainment platforms in service to our community of members,” said Steve Kazanjian, President and CEO of Promax.

The new members will be joining the existing directors: Andy Baker, Vice President, Marketing - Disney+; Alan Beard; Laurel Bernard; Meredith Conte, Vice President, Marketing - TEGNA Media; Angela Courtin, Global Head of YouTube TV and Originals Marketing - Google; Nigel Cox-Hagan; Scott Edwards, Executive Vice President, FOX Creative Marketing - Fox Corporation; Amy Emmerich, President, North America & Chief Content Officer - Refinery29; Dana Feldman, Vice President, Marketing and Promotion - Sinclair Broadcast Group; Vicky Free; Stephanie Gibbons, President, Creative, Strategy & Digital, Multi-Platform Marketing, FX Networks - Walt Disney Television; David Herbruck, Principal & President - loyalkaspar; Steve Kazanjian, President & CEO - Promax; Tim Nolan, Executive Creative Director - A+E Networks; Lee Raftery, Managing Director, UK & Emerging Markets and Chief Marketing & Content Officer - NBCUniversal International; Lara Richardson, Group Executive Vice President, Marketing, Discovery Channel and Science Channel - Discovery, Inc.; Steph Sebbag, CEO - bpg; Puja Vohra - WarnerMedia Entertainment; Jenny Whitlock, Vice President, Global Brand Strategy & Marketing - Hasbro; and Annah Zafrani, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing - Universal Pictures.

Promax elects new board members annually, following nominations and voting by the existing members of the Board of Directors. Today’s announcement comes just prior to the 2019 Promax Conference in Los Angeles, June 4-6, 2019. The first board meeting with the new members will take place during the annual global entertainment marketing conference.

The annual Promax conference is where marketing, promotion and design executives gather as a global community to share ideas, learn the best techniques, develop the right tools, get insight on the latest technologies and be inspired by the industry’s brightest luminaries.

About Promax

Promax is the largest member association for the global entertainment marketing profession. Our community represents thousands of individuals working at the world’s leading media brands, marketing and creative agencies, and content providers. Since 1956, Promax members have created the most relevant brands in pop culture, introduced generations of audiences to powerful entertainment content, and inspired passionate fandom. More at: promax.org.

