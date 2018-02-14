LBI Media Appoints Nick Valls as General Manager for EstrellaTV’s Miami WGEN Station

BURBANK, Calif., Feb. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBI Media, the fastest growing, minority owned Spanish-language broadcasting company in the U.S. announced the appointment of Nick Valls as its new general manager for recently acquired WGEN in Miami, Florida.



Effective immediately, Valls, a 25-year media executive, will be at the helm of WGEN, a full power television station with full cable and satellite distribution in the Miami DMA. In this role, Valls will be in charge of sales and operations, and will be responsible for recruiting and building a local team. He will also oversee the addition of two local newscasts.



Prior to joining LBI Media, Valls served as senior vice president of ad sales for MundoMax, where he led sales strategies and operations for the startup broadcast network, managing sales and marketing efforts for key affiliated stations in Los Angeles, Miami and Houston. Previously, he was executive vice president of ad sales and marketing for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc., a U.S. Hispanic TV/Cable networks and content platform. In this capacity, he established ad sales infrastructure and built a new team to represent Hemisphere Media assets, which included WAPA PR / WAPA America, CATV, TVD, Pasiones and Cine Latino. Earlier in his career, he also spent 18 years at Univision Communications, where he held two senior executive roles, initially as senior vice president, partnership marketing group, and later as senior vice president, network sales.



“As we move forward with increasing our presence in the Miami area, we are pleased to have Nick join our team and spearhead the launch of our broadcast operations in one of the top Hispanic markets in the U.S. His experience and knowledge of the Miami television business will greatly enhance EstrellaTV’s expansion in this vibrant and critical market,” stated Lenard Liberman, CEO, LBI Media, parent company to EstrellaTV Television Network.



About LBI Media, Inc.

LBI Media is the largest privately held, minority-owned Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States, with ten television stations and seventeen radio stations operating in top U.S. Hispanic markets. LBI Media operates the EstrellaTV Network, Don Cheto Radio Network, Fenomeno Studios MCN, Que Buena Radio and La Raza Radio. The Company produces over 50 hours of original television programming at its Burbank Television Studios each week. The EstrellaTV® programming catalog consists of over 7,500 hours of original, Spanish-language television programming in genres including talk, drama, comedy, variety, reality, music and more. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates, please visit www.lbimedia.com<https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sb_5edJs-pBxr0dY0E49zYRXNpbOh....



CONTACT:

Marco Gonzalez

LBI Media, Inc.

(818) 729-5334

magonzalez@lbimedia.com<mailto:magonzalez@lbimedia.com>