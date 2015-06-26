Lawo Chooses to Integrate Waves MultiRack SoundGrid®

INFOCOMM, ORLANDO, FL — Waves Audio (booth 313), a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, announces that it is working together with Lawo to integrate SoundGrid® technology and Waves plugins in Lawo’s mc2 consoles. Running the Waves MultiRack plugin host application on Lawo consoles will offer users real-time, low-latency processing for live broadcasts, post-production, live mixing and theater sound.

Waves’ award-winning reverbs, equalizers, compressors, limiters, delays and more, as heard on GRAMMY®-winning recordings, top motion pictures and popular video games around the world, will now be able to run directly from within Lawo mc2 consoles.

“Our cooperation with Waves has been very fruitful and also extremely enjoyable. Both companies are very straightforward, so our R&D teams were able to integrate Waves’ plugin solutions with our consoles in a very short time,” says Christian Struck, Senior Product Manager of Audio Production at Lawo. “The integration of Waves products gives our customers access to Waves’ comprehensive plugin collection, which is a perfect complement to our system, especially for live and install sound applications.”

Mick Olesh, Waves EVP of Sales & Marketing, comments, “Waves is delighted to collaborate with Lawo and is pleased to give their users easy access to Waves plugins on Lawo consoles. This cooperation with Lawo realizes our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with the freedom to use Waves plugins in all settings and environments.”

To learn more, please visit www.waves.com.