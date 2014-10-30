Latin America's NET Further Extends Volicon Observer System to Accommodate Growing Cable and VOD Services

Observer RPM Facilitates Real-Time Monitoring and Troubleshooting of Hundreds of Channels, Independent of Conditional Access Encryption

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- Oct. 29, 2014 -- Volicon today announced that leading Latin American cable operator NET has again expanded its Observer(R) Remote Program Monitor (RPM) digital video monitoring and logging system. The resulting RPM-400 deployment now enables efficient monitoring of 260 services -- even those with conditional access encryption -- in the lineup originating from NET's Sao Paulo headend, as well as those delivered by NET hub sites. Going forward, the installation also will support monitoring of NET's NOW video-on-demand channels.

"While the ability to record, store, and review suspect content and related data with speed and agility is obviously one of the greatest benefits of using Volicon's Observer RPM, it is the system's support for monitoring channels with conditional access that really adds value to our operations," said Emerson Pinfildi, telecom engineer at NET. "As we continue to expand not only our channel lineup, but also the type of services we provide, we can count on Volicon's technology to support this growth and help us to maintain excellent quality of experience for our customers."

NET now uses two Observer RPM-400 systems in Sao Paulo to monitor its lineup of about 260 channels and a third unit for independent monitoring of seven hub sites. Together, these Volicon systems facilitate fast, proactive monitoring of all NET channels, whether they are encrypted or not, and aid operators in quickly identifying and resolving any issues that may affect service quality. Unlike competing solutions, RPM systems use an unencrypted post-set-top box signal to evaluate each channel. This straightforward approach not only eliminates the need to invest time and money in additional equipment and processing, but also allows NET to confirm that its conditional access system is operational.

NET's NOW on-demand service represents 80 percent of the company's revenue. The Volicon monitoring systems continually evaluate the on-demand content offered via NOW, as well as the network over which it is delivered. With this ability to validate the integrity of its valuable NOW content using the RPM-400, NET can minimize the mean time to locate faults, in turn guaranteeing customer satisfaction and protecting associated revenues.

"As leading media companies such as NET expand their conventional channel lineups and augment them with on-demand and other video services, the RPM system continues to provide the critical monitoring functions necessary to maximize service quality and uptime," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "NET's implementation and ongoing refinement of its RPM systems is a wonderful example of how Volicon technology can be scaled easily and cost-effectively to match the needs of modern cable operations."

Further information about Observer digital video monitoring and logging system and the complete Volicon product portfolio is available at www.volicon.com.

