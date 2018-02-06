LA Screenings Independents 2018 Partners With NATPE to Grow Global Presence From Buyers And Distrubutors

LOS ANGELES, CA - February 6, 2018 – NATPE announced today a partnership agreement with LA Screenings Independents 2018 to leverage its reach and add value to the growing yearly event. The marketplace will occur May 15-18, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel Los Angeles in Century City in advance of the long-running screenings held annually by the major Hollywood studios for international broadcasters.







NATPE brings to the table their deep industry connections to global buyers and senior executives looking for fresh new business and content opportunities, including international co-productions as well as its robust conference services.







At LA Screenings Independents 2018, NATPE will provide attendees a range of new services at a minimal administration fee to gain access to the entire event database, exclusive business driven sessions and NATPE Connect, an interactive platform with concierge services to facilitate meetings on site. For NATPE, partnering with LA Screenings Independents delivers on the promise of a year-round Association providing its constituents from around the world strong business value that will provide opportunities to generate new deals, business intelligence and effective networking to accelerate their business globally.







Isabella Marquez, President, LA Screenings Independents said, “We couldn’t be happier to have NATPE as our partner to take our event to the next level. This year’s LA Screenings Independents will no-doubt become a premier event for the global independent production community.”







Speaking of the Association’s involvement in the production of LA Screenings Independents, NATPE President and CEO, JP Bommel said, “This partnership exemplifies our mission to provide buyers from around the world a first look at new programming opportunities from all over the world including Canada, Latin American and Asia. We are thrilled to join forces with Isabella Marquez who has spearheaded this must-attend marketplace.”







For more information please visit www.lascreenings.org. Unlike the tent-pole events NATPE operates in Miami and Budapest, registration for this event will entail only a processing fee of USD$50. Attendees will also gain access to NATPE Connect.







About LA Screenings Independents:



The LA SCREENINGS, annually held in May in Los Angeles after the NY Upfronts, is an international television market currently being held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Century City. It attracts over 1,000 top level television content buyers from all over the world who travel the globe to Los Angeles to screen their content from independent companies to major studios. This event takes place days before the studios present their U.S. TV networks upcoming lineup.







About NATPE



Celebrating 55 years of service to the ever-evolving global television industry, NATPE inspires the growth and success of content development, creation, production, financing and distribution across all platforms through interdependent marketplaces where industry powers gather to offer insight and make deals. NATPE is the largest U.S. based global content association and a leader in developing global markets and conferences for the entire spectrum of the dynamic content business. For more information, please visit www.natpe.com.







