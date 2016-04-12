KVM Matrix Extension System Supports 4K60 Over a Single Cable

Extend 4K resolutions at 60Hz over a single fiber cable in a point-to point extension or multipoint-to-multipoint matrix configuration for the highest onscreen resolutions in post-production suites. DKM FX 4K60 Interface Cards support 4K60 in full, 10-bit color depth.

More production suites are deploying 4K monitors for viewing, live production, and post production. For example, the Black Box DKM solution is being deployed at fileCAST Media GmbH. The manufacturer of the new LiveLogging solution for its Online Media Library (OML) platform is using Black Box technology to extend signals and connect to live production multi-feed environments. The purpose is to tag media content from multiple sources during a live event. This will enable content owners to offer valuable media assets in a searchable format in near real time.

4K in post-production editing suites will enhance an editor’s ability to see how the finished product will appear. 4K extension at 60 Hz has been challenging in the past because 4K requires higher bandwidth. The DKM FX 4K60 cards can overcome this challenge because the system also uses high-speed interface cards to support high-bandwidth signals. In addition, control surfaces for post-production editing that use high-speed USB, such as DiVinci Resolve, can be deployed using these interface cards.

The DKM FX system is flexible, scalable, and highly reliable. Video standards supported by interface cards in the modular housing include DVI-D up to 2560 x 1600; HDMI up to 2560 x 1440; and DisplayPort 1.2 (4:4:4) resolutions up to 4K.

At NAB, the DKM FX system will integrate with ControlBridge, Black Box’s multisystem and room control technology solution. ControlBridge will control the DKM matrix system by sending API commands to switch the transmitters and receivers.

The DKM FX Modular Housing frames come in 2-, 4-, or 6-slot chassis with optional redundant power. The 21-slot frame is 1U for rackmounting in a server room or machine room. Fiber cable supports distances up 1000 meters over multimode fiber or 10 kilometers over single-mode fiber, which means editing and post-production suites can be in different buildings in a large enterprise solution.

For more information, stop by the Black Box booth #SL10124 at NAB, or learn more about the DKM extension system at BlackBox.com. Call our application engineers at 1-877-877-BBOX (2269) to configure your high-performance KVM system.