Kramer Unveils Enterprise Management Platform Set to Revolutionize Pro AV Deployments at ISE 2018

Kramer Network 2.0 Provides IT-minded Coverage for an Entire AV Deployment Including Both Physical Devices and IP-Based Products







Kramer Electronics Ltd. is proud to launch Kramer Network 2.0, an enterprise management platform enabling IT/AV professionals to easily configure and manage their entire Kramer product range, Dante™ devices and 3 party devices from anywhere in the world. The platform is showcasing now at ISE 2018.

“Kramer Network 2.0 was designed after a thorough research and development process which included feedback from customers in need of a true, all-encompassing management solution”, said David Margolin, VP Marketing at Kramer.

Kramer Network 2.0 has all the features and capabilities for managing any AV deployment. Configuration time is reduced due to automated device detection and simplified firmware management in a consolidated device history log. Kramer Network also proactively generates email alerts and/or SNMP traps making sure critical issues don’t go unnoticed. For added security, the platform supports LDAP centralized user management.

With complete support for routing any type of audio and video signal, Kramer Network provides easy switching of AV sources to any number of destinations for both physical and virtual matrices, or any combination of both. The platform also enables using Kramer Maestro which adds room automation functionalities to any managed Kramer device.

Kramer Network is available as a software-only solution or as a package – pre-installed on an industry standard server with audio DSP functionality.

“Our feature-rich platform is completely scalable and enhances the user experience with an intuitive user interface and multi-lingual support. It’s also time efficient and hassle-free as it can be used within minutes of installation”, added Margolin.