Kramer to Showcase Innovative Live Event Solution at ISE 2015

VP-772 8-input 4K Dual Scaler offers seamless switching and special effect transitions



Kramer Electronics announced today the release of the VP-772 8-input 4K Dual Scaler with seamless video switching and special effect transitions. The company will be showcasing VP-772 at ISE 2015 (Stand 1.F20) in Amsterdam as a part of Kramer’s pro AV solutions for live events.



With Kramer’s state-of-the-art scaling technology, the VP-772 is designed for projection and display systems at live events, churches, auditoriums, conference rooms, boardrooms, hotels, and production studios.



VP-772 scales and processes video and audio inputs and outputs to independent preview and program DVI-I outputs (VGA, DVI-D and HDMI) and two balanced stereo audio outputs. The dual scaler also features DVI-U inputs (with analog, DVI and HDMI support) and stereo-balanced audio signals. The preview output, featuring an on-screen display menu, lets you view how the program output will look on the live display.



VP-772 includes 4K support on the outputs for the latest devices and displays with native resolutions beyond 1080p60. VP-772 also includes Breakaway or audio-follow-video functionality.





About Kramer Electronics:



Since 1981, Kramer Electronics has been a leading player and pioneer in the Pro AV industry. With 26 global offices, supporting and distributing its products in over 100 countries across six continents, Kramer offers an extensive and innovative Pro AV solutions portfolio for Corporate, Education, Houses of Worship, Government, Live Events, Healthcare, and more.



For over three decades, Kramer has built its reputation on strong personal relationships with its customers and providing the highest level of service and support in the industry.



Kramer has won numerous awards, including the 2013 Pioneer of AV Award at InfoComm in honor of its Founder, President & Chairman, Dr. Joseph Kramer. Kramer’s award winning analog and IP-driven solutions for collaboration, streaming and control are at the forefront of an ever-evolving Pro AV industry. Kramer’s consistent sales growth and expansion into new markets is a testament to the company’s commitment to R&D and reliance on customer feedback.



For more information, visit us at: www.kramerAV.com