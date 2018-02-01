Kramer proudly launches the industry’s first active HDMI copper cable running 18Gbps up to 20m (66ft)

See Kramer at Stand 1.F20 at Integrated Systems Europe 2018 held at Amsterdam RAI from 6-9 February 2018







CA-HM provides a perfect plug & play solution for delivering 4K60 4:4:4 HDMI 2.0 signals over long distances with ease. With innovative connectors featuring superior equalizing and signal compensation, it meets the most demanding installation challenges.

The cable receives power from the HDMI source and requires no additional external power source. CA‑HM features Kramer’s exclusive K-Lock pull-resistant connectors and a LED on the connector indicating successful signal transmission.

CA-HM supports all HDMI 2.0 video and audio formats and features, including HDR, CEC, HDCP 2.2, deep color, 3D, Ethernet channel, Audio Return Channel, Dolby True HD and DTS-HD Master audio.



www.KramerAV.com