Kramer Launches New Family of Integrated AV Presentation Systems at ISE 2018

The Highly-Anticipated New Addition is on Display at Booth F20, Hall 1



Kramer Electronics Ltd. is proud to launch a new addition to its extensive and innovative portfolio, a family of integrated AV presentation systems, showcasing now at ISE 2018.

True AV powerhouses, Kramer's VS-88UT and VS-622DT consolidate multiple AV functionalities into a single presentation system. Both systems feature matrix switching, HDBaseT 2.0 range extension, room control, and outstanding audio capabilities all in a compact form factor that unclutters the rack.



Installation and maintenance is simplified as both solutions eliminate the need to attach additional extenders. Support for Power over Ethernet (PoE) offers added flexibility. The VS-622DT is further enhanced by the Kramer Maestro room automation software for a customized user experience which requires minimal end-user intervention.

VS-88UT is ideal for executive boardrooms, hotels, multi-purpose divisible spaces, video conferencing applications, visitor centers, and showrooms. VS-622DT is perfect for small to mid-sized meetings spaces.



“These products represent a whole new level in Kramer’s line of presentation systems, which is all about cost effectiveness for both system integrators and end users”, said Aviv Ron, VP Business Development & Strategy for Kramer. “These innovative, all-in-one, complete solutions for routing audio, 4K video, control and data deliver excellent user experience at extremely attractive price points”, added Ron.