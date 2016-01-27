Kramer Goes for Gold at ISE 2016!

Kramer Brings New Game-Changing Platforms, Products and Solutions as a Gold Sponsor at World’s Largest Pro AV Technology Event

Kramer, a leading manufacturer and global distributor of Pro AV products and solutions, has announced that the company will participate at Integrated Systems Europe 2016 as an official gold sponsor. The event will be held at the Amsterdam RAI on 9-12 February. Kramer will showcase this year in booth F20, Hall 1.

“ISE is the meeting place for the audiovisual industry. Gold sponsorship of the event leverages our presence and connection with visitors as well as other exhibitors at the show,” said Aviv Ron, VP Business Development and Strategy at Kramer.

This year, Kramer’s ISE booth will focus on live interactive applications such as a Collaborative Classroom, featuring the debut of VIA Campus for education environments; Control Room, and Executive Meeting Room. All live applications will include Kramer’s complete Pro AV portfolio – Presentation, Control, Collaboration, Connectivity and Audio. Kramer representatives will be on hand at the booth to help visitors plan for future investments by providing detailed insight into Kramer’s products and solutions and inviting them to participate in Kramer’s live demos.

Kramer will also be making some exciting and ground-breaking product announcements. “Our product introductions at ISE 2016 promise to change the AV landscape entirely,” said Ron.

Kramer returns to ISE this year with a strong presence at InfoComm Masterclass, Higher Ed Conference and Flashtrack. Kramer masters of AV will present three very special training sessions: BYOD to the Collaborative Learning Environment, Make Room for Success: Huddle Space Optimization and How to Enable Collaboration in an IT Infrastructure. In addition these sessions, hourly learning opportunities and demos will take place at the Kramer booth.

“Our world-class instructors will present solutions and strategies for addressing the latest needs and technological challenges in modern meeting spaces and learning environments,” said Ron.

For the second year in a row, Kramer will host an exciting, expert-laden panel discussion covering one of the hottest topics currently affecting our ever-evolving industry. The free event, entitled “AV over IP – Opportunities and Challenges as AV and IT Converge,” will take place at the Unified Communications Theatre in Hall 9, Booth A140 on Wednesday, 10 February at 16:00-16:30. The discussion will be led by Tim Albright of AV Nation and feature panelists from AVI-SPL Limited, Crestron, Cisco, Harman Professional Solutions, Kramer, Reardon Advisors and Visual Acuity.

Kramer will also be a proud sponsor of the InAVation Awards, taking place on Tuesday, 9 February.

For more details about Kramer at ISE 2016 and a complete event schedule, visit:www.KramerAV.com/ISE2016.