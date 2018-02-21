Kramer Announces New Version of Breakthrough Room Automation Software at ISE 2018

Kramer Electronics Ltd. is pleased to announce the release of Kramer Maestro V1.5 at ISE 2018. The Maestro room automation software offers a customized, easy-to-configure, fully-automated meeting room environment, without requiring any programming. Maestro transforms regular meeting spaces to intelligent and productive work environments that require minimal end-user intervention to get meetings up and running.

“Kramer Maestro is all about the user experience”, said Raviv Kramer, Deputy CEO at Kramer. “For IT managers, the end result is fewer service calls and less time spent troubleshooting on-site. For end-users, Maestro reduces meeting time prep and prevents human error before presentations”, added Kramer.

Kramer Maestro enables intuitive configuration of room automation events – a series of actions that occurs when a specific condition, or trigger, is met. Maestro has been enhanced with an extensive range of triggers including scheduling, input/output connectivity, routing, and pressing device buttons.

The actions Maestro can perform are virtually endless due to its dynamic database of device drivers that enable controlling any AV device or room element, from switchers to air conditioners. Now supporting additional I/O ports, Maestro enables automated control over RS-232, Ethernet, GPIO, relay, and IR.

Maestro is offered as an enhancement to selected Kramer products, and is also an integral part of Kramer’s enterprise management platform, Kramer Network 2.0. This enables users to manage multiple rooms from one central location. As Kramer Network 2.0 generates reports for better visibility of the AV deployment, automated scenarios can be easily updated to increase usage efficiency and overall ROI.