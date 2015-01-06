KPVI-TV Raises the Bar for Workflow Efficiency and On-Air Quality With NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- Jan. 6, 2015 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that KPVI-TV, the local NBC-affiliated station in Idaho for Idaho Falls and Pocatello, and owned by Frontier Broadcast, has implemented a new, future-proof automation system from NVerzion. NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) controls all of the station's master control and playout operations, including syndicated programming recording, local commercial insertion, the timing of network breaks, and graphics insertion. By providing KPVI with a highly flexible, scalable, and reliable automation solution, CLASS enables the station to get content on-air faster, while lowering operational costs and ensuring a superior quality on-air presentation for viewers.

"Thanks to NVerzion, we have completely eliminated certain manual tasks by deploying a new file-based workflow, increasing our efficiency," said Danny Fogle, vice president of operations at Frontier Broadcast. "After considering solutions from major automation vendors, we chose NVerzion's CLASS because of the company's longstanding history of superior-quality products and outstanding technical support. The NVerzion team is always a phone call away and ready to help with any issues. In addition, feature requests are taken seriously and in some cases implemented immediately. It is comforting to know NVerzion is continually enhancing its software solutions to account for the ongoing changes in the television industry. We are now able to work ahead rather than in the moment."

KPVI offers a range of NBC network and local programming to residents in East Idaho. The station's new NVerzion solution includes a variety of automation hardware and software components, including: NControl(TM) on-air playlists, NGest(TM) professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint(TM) video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase(TM) SQL media database manager, NCommand(TM) machine status and control, NTime(TM) time-driven event scheduling, NConvert(TM) manual and automated traffic interface, NCompass(TM) dynamic FTP manager, and EMC Ethernet machine control.

KPVI is utilizing NVerzion CLASS to support a variety of third-party equipment, including a Utah Scientific UDS-100 router, Nexio(R) video server, and Harris OSi-Traffic(TM) system. In addition, the NVerzion solution automatically manages the processing and playout of file-based content received from FTP servers as well as Pathfire(R) and PitchBlue(R) content delivery systems. A software component that the station finds especially useful is NCompass. Using the FTP manager, KPVI can automatically acquire and segment programs.

CLASS features a modular architecture that guarantees the integrity of the station's on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within KPVI's file-based workflow. Additionally, through CLASS, the station has the flexibility to add more features and perform future upgrades as its needs evolve. The scalable platform can also easily support additional channels and subchannels in the future.

"Getting high-quality television content on-air quickly and reliably can be challenging," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "Using our CLASS solution, KPVI can automatically roll breaks and record syndicated shows without human action. This enables the station to focus on the business side of television and ultimately provide a sharper and tighter on-air presentation. Hours that were previously spent manually running the log can now be utilized to improve the overall look and feel of the station."

