Korea Educational Broadcasting System Boosts Content Quality With QC From Interra Systems

CUPERTINO, Calif. — June 21, 2018 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that Korea Educational Broadcasting System (EBS) has deployed Interra Systems’ BATON file-based QC solution and Content Corrector in its Seoul facility to streamline quality control (QC) operations. Transitioning from an entirely manual-based QC process to one that is automated, EBS can deliver superior quality, error-free content.

“EBS handles a massive number of video files on a daily basis, which makes it all the more imperative that our QC process is fast, efficient, and reliable in terms of helping us meet rigorous standards and compliance requirements,” said Bora Jung, Broadcast Engineering Division, at Korea Educational Broadcasting System. “BATON handles every type of QC check you can think of, from video to audio, closed captions and even loudness correction. Since we no longer have to devote manual labor to these tasks, we can focus on content development, creation, and additional business growth opportunities.”

EBS is using BATON for QC for all content prior to playout. The broadcaster is also utilizing Interra Systems’ BATON Content Corrector to detect and correct loudness issues automatically, guaranteeing compliance with Korea’s audio specifications. Featuring a scalable architecture that will grow in parallel with EBS’ QC requirements, BATON provides a wide range of checks, including MXF compliance and corruption, in-depth audio and video, container to elementary metadata, and loudness correction. BATON's high availability feature ensures seamless operations even if one of the hardware components breaks down.

“Maintaining high quality for audio is just as important as video, especially given the government regulations for loudness that exist today,” said Kanishka Tongya, sales director, APAC and MEA, Interra Systems. “EBS’ QC workflow is unique because it automatically identifies and corrects audio loudness issues, in addition to providing real-time checks and verification for video. Using automation and software, BATON sets the benchmark for QC efficiency, reliability, and scalability.”

