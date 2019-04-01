Konami Strategically Renames New York Office to Reflect New 360-Degree IP Rights Management Approach

On the heels of a year filled with both change and growth, Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. has announced that its New York City outpost, 4K Media Inc. has been renamed Konami Cross Media NY Inc. to reflect the company’s evolving, 360-degree approach to managing intellectual property (IP) for some of the world’s most iconic gaming brands, such as Yu-Gi-Oh! Bomberman, Contra and Frogger.

Konami Cross Media NY Inc. officially launches today.

About Konami Cross Media NY Inc.

Konami Cross Media NY Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. specializing in multiplatform brand management and production. Konami Cross Media NY takes a 360-degree approach in managing the rights to globally iconic IPs such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, Bomberman, Contra and Frogger.

About Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami Digital Entertainment, which is the core company of Konami Group, develops entertaining content for mobile, console and card games. The company is known for global franchises such as Pro Evolution Soccer, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Contra, as well as the Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game series. www.konami.com/games/corporate/en/

About Konami Group

Konami Group was established in 1973, starting as an amusement machine manufacturer for arcades. Over the years, the company has grown to include different business units across various markets. Currently, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION includes the Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Gaming & Systems, and Sports Businesses. The company went public on the Osaka Securities Exchange in 1984, the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1988, and the London Stock Exchange in 1999. For more information, visit: www.konami.com/en.