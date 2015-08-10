Kodak Keeps the Future in Focus, Announces Winners of 2015 Scholarship Program

Kodak and UFVF Honor Students From Singapore, Poland and United States

ROCHESTER, NY (August 10, 2015) - Kodak has named five students as award winners in the 2015 KODAK Scholarship Program, a global competition held annually in collaboration with the University Film and Video Program (UFVF). This year, the Program received a record-breaking number of applications, with over 55 film schools from around the world nominating students for the KODAK Student Scholarship and KODAK Student Cinematography Scholarship. Winners received their prizes at the University of Film & Video Association (UFVA) Conference on August 8, at American University in Washington, DC.

"Kodak is fervently devoted to the next generation of filmmakers," said Andrew Evenski, president and general manager of Kodak's Entertainment & Commercial Films, "and partnering with the UFVF keeps us closely connected with the institutions teaching these up-and-coming artists. We continually see a tremendous interest from students in producing their projects on film. Many of them grew up shooting digitally, and are now enthusiastic about capturing their images with the magic of celluloid. Creating product grants and scholarships is one way Kodak can help ensure they achieve that opportunity."

Award-winning cinematographer John Bailey, ASC led the judging panel, which evaluated entries based on sample reels, faculty recommendations, and academic achievements.

The three 2015 KODAK Student Scholarship Program Award winners are:

Gold Award ($5,000 tuition scholarship award and $5,000 KODAK Motion Picture product grant) - Max Bessmertnyi from New York University's (NYU) Tisch School of the Arts Asia in Singapore for his film The Tricycle Thief .

($5,000 tuition scholarship award and $5,000 KODAK Motion Picture product grant) - from in Singapore for his film . Silver Award ($4,000 tuition scholarship award and $4,000 KODAK Motion Picture product grant) - Paulina Skibinska from National Film School in Lodz, Poland for Object .

($4,000 tuition scholarship award and $4,000 KODAK Motion Picture product grant) - from in Lodz, Poland for . Bronze Award ($3,000 tuition scholarship award and $3,000 KODAK Motion Picture product grant) - Matvey Fiks from School of Visual Arts in New York for Babushka.

The two 2015 KODAK Student Cinematography Scholarship Award winners are:

First Place ($4,000 tuition scholarship award and $5,000 KODAK Motion Picture product grant) - Nicolas Aguilar from Chapman University , California, for his cinematography on Run .

($4,000 tuition scholarship award and $5,000 KODAK Motion Picture product grant) - from , California, for his cinematography on . Award of Merit ($1,000 tuition scholarship award and $3,000 KODAK Motion Picture product grant) - Ziryab Ben Brahem from San Diego State University, California, with Wake.

With a mutual passion for education, Kodak collaborates with the UFVF to ensure this program is possible. The UFVF is a not-for-profit organization that engages in and promotes worldwide education, research, innovation, and charitable activities in the arts and sciences of moving images and aural communication.

"We are honored to recognize the work of these talented filmmakers, and delighted to put film into their hands and see where they take us," added Evenski. "With studio agreements in place and the recent launch of several Kodak programs to support every budget, artists - from students to award-winning filmmakers - can confidently choose film to fulfill their vision."

For more information, visit www.kodak.com/go/education.