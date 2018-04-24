Kiwisat to Launch New DTH Offering in the Caribbean With WORK Microwave DVB-S2X Modulator

Future-Proof DVB-S2X Modulator Will Increase Efficiencies, Reliability, and Service Uptime for Kiwisat’s New Entertainment Service

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany — April 24, 2018 — WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced that satellite TV provider Kiwisat is using WORK Microwave’s DVB Satellite Broadcast Modulator for its new DTH offering in the Caribbean. Fully compliant with all DVB standards, including the latest and most efficient DVB-S2X specification, WORK Microwave’s modulator will provide Kiwisat with increased reliability and service uptime for the distribution of its next-generation DTH service.

“We are excited to be the first DTH platform in North America to rely on DVB-S2X,” said Andrew Wang, CEO of Kiwisat. “Featuring an innovative feature set, robust design, and full DVB support, WORK Microwave’s modulator is the perfect solution to support our new service.”

WORK Microwave’s DVB-S2X Satellite Broadcast Modulator is one of the industry’s only solutions that comes predistortion-ready for automatic group delay and nonlinearity compensation. Using this capability, Kiwisat can mitigate the negative effects in satellite filters and amplifiers, while reducing power and increasing beam coverage, throughput, and availability. By supporting DVB-S2X extensions, WORK Microwave’s DVB-S2X modulator provides Kiwisat with a future-proof platform that offers smaller roll-offs, advanced filtering, and higher modulation schemes for increased efficiency gains.

“Television choices in the Caribbean can be limited,” said Joerg Rockstroh, director, digital products at WORK Microwave. “Relying on a DVB-S2X platform, Kiwisat can boost its bandwidth efficiency and open up space for additional channels. This is a win-win situation, as it will enable subscribers to enjoy more high-quality content and increase profitability for Kiwisat.”

Kiwisat is a French direct broadcast satellite service provider. Its satellite service transmits digital satellite television and audio to households in the Caribbean. Our company mission: To give everyone high-quality, reliable, and affordable satellite TV services.

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions —Satellite Communication, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement — WORK Microwave leverages over 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

