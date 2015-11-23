Kids Wish Network and Sound Devices, LLC Grant Wish for Wisconsin Teen

MADISON, Wis. (Nov. 23, 2015): Children’s charity Kids Wish Network recently granted the wish of teen Joseph “Tiger” Diamante, with the help of Guardian Angel sponsor Sound Devices, LLC. Tiger recently received a brand-new USBPre® 2, a portable hardware interface for Mac- and Windows-based digital audio.

Shortly after Tiger was born, doctors discovered his two main arteries were reversed and diagnosed him with transposition of the great vessels. This is a rare heart defect that changes the way blood circulates through the body and leaves a shortage of oxygen in blood flowing from the heart. At eight-days-old, Tiger underwent his first heart surgery. Doctors were able to correct his arteries and fix the holes in his heart, leaving only a small leak at one of the valves. In 2014, however, a test revealed that Tiger’s leak had progressed to the point of needing another surgery to replace the valves in his heart, which will be scheduled in the near future.

Kids Wish Network learned about Tiger’s love of making music and his dream of pursuing a career as a producer. The wish-granting charity approached Sound Devices, LLC about participating as a sponsor for Tiger’s desire to own music-producing equipment. Tiger was presented with a brand-new USBPre-2 audio interface, generously donated by Sound Devices, LLC at their Madison office, where the entire staff was in attendance for Tiger’s celebratory party. The local Firehouse Subs catered the event, and Tiger got to spend time with Sound Devices employees who have professional audio industry experience.

“Kids Wish Network is delighted to help fuel Tiger’s passion for producing music and is always appreciative of our sponsor Guardian Angels who help to make our Wish Kids’ dreams come true,” said Executive Director of Kids Wish Network, Anna Lanzatella.

“We are always looking at ways to give back to the local community,” said Matt Anderson, CEO of Sound Devices, LLC. “We were happy to provide Tiger with a USBPre-2 to help him pursue his passion for creating music. He also helps others produce their own original tracks – he is a very generous young man, paying forward. We look forward to following him as he continues to build his music career.”

On behalf of Tiger and his family, Kids Wish Network would like to thank Sound Devices, Firehouse Subs, AJ Prestige Limousine, and MC Audio for their participation in Tiger’s wish.

Kids Wish Network is a national charitable organization dedicated to infusing hope, creating happy memories, and improving the quality of life for children having experienced life-altering situations. Visit www.kidswishnetwork.org to learn more and find out how you can help makes dreams come true and sponsor a wish for a deserving child.

Sound Devices, LLC is a Wisconsin-based company that offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for a range of professional applications. Its Video Devices brand provides digital video monitors, recorders and related products for video production. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.