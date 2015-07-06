KEY EXECUTIVE - CHRISTINA FOLEY - PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR OF PLAYBOY PLUS EUROPE

July 6th 2015 - London - The promotion of Key Executive Christina Foley to Managing Director of Playboy Plus Europe was announced today by Gary Rosenson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Worldwide Television. At the same time further internal promotions see David Cooke elevated to Director Digital New Media, Dan Alderman to Director of European Products and Paul Martin to Senior Manager Business Development.

In her new role, Foley will be responsible for overseeing and increasing Playboy Plus Europe’s business interests in linear channels, VOD and digital media activities throughout Europe, India and Africa and Worldwide content distribution to third party broadcasters.

“We’re very excited to have Christina at the helm of our London office,” Rosenson said. “Christina’s distribution experience, leadership qualities, and overall engaging nature ensure that Playboy Plus is well positioned for capitalizing on the revenue opportunities in Europe and surrounding territories.”

Foley joined Playboy Plus Europe in 2013 as Director of Sales and Marketing spearheading launches and new partnerships for the network while overseeing the distribution of TV channels, VOD, and TV Everywhere products.

“I am thrilled to be offered this opportunity to build on the strong foundations established by a great team. The past two years have proved to me that Playboy Plus is a dynamic market leader and I welcome the opportunity to further establish our portfolio of brands and services throughout the markets”.

Prior to joining Playboy Plus Europe, Foley had served as Vice President, Distribution and Business Development for A+E Networks TM UK, Commercial Director for Sparrowhawk International Channels, Commercial Director for Crown Media and Head of Sales and Distribution for BBC Worldwide.

