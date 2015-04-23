KEXP 90.3 FM RADIO SEATTLE BREAKS GROUND ON WSDG STUDIO

SEATTLE, WA. KEXP 90.3 FM Radio recently celebrated the ground breaking for its new $15 million broadcast studio complex. The ceremony attracted guests ranging from Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist, Mike McCready to King County Executive, Dow Constantine and, over 700 local fans. A staple of Seattle’s booming music scene for over 40 years, KEXP will soon occupy an expansive 28.000 ft2 piece of real estate in Seattle Center’s Northwest Rooms. KEXP’s new Walters-Storyk Design Group-WSDG - designed studios will feature an Audio/Video broadcast systems integration design based on a Wheatstone Audio for Radio and TV System. The complex will include: A 400 ft2 on-air studio, a 1090 ft2 Live Room, (2) production rooms, (2) audio and (2) DJ Booths (2) video edit rooms, a video control room (2) DJ Iso rooms, a Green Room, Production/Mastering, open office space, a library, conference rooms, and a 4500 ft2 reception area/audience space with a stage for live performances, adjacent to a record/retail store and a café. Funds for the new broadcast complex were raised by a successful on-air campaign and augmented by foundation, corporate, local entrepreneur and local government support.

WSDG Co-Principal/Director of New Business Development, Sergio Molho reports the project is currently under construction, and expected to be completed by late 2015 or early 2016. “KEXP has established an outstanding history over its past 40+ years as leading broadcasters, and we are extremely proud to be playing a role in its future.”

1 KEXP Control Room with view into Live Studio

