Ken Truong Named President of FOR-A Corporation of America

Cypress, CA —FOR-A Corporation of America, a leading manufacturer of video and audio systems for the broadcast and professional video industries, has announced that Mr. Ken Truong has been named President of FOR-A Corporation of America, effective August 1st. Truong was previously Chief Technical Officer for FOR-A.

Truong’s career with FOR-A has spanned 18 years, during which he served as Technical Director and then Chief Technical Officer.

“With our overall product integration tighter than ever and FOR-A’s commitment to a comprehensive IP and 12G-SDI infrastructure, this is an excellent time for me to take on this role,” said Truong. “We have a long-held tradition of creating the industry’s most innovative and rock-solid technology. Continuing that tradition in a way that meets our customers current and future needs is my top priority as the new president of FOR-A Corporation of America.”

Ken Truong

Truong replaces Mr. Hiro Tanoue who has been promoted from President of FOR-A Americas to General Manager, Planning Division, FOR-A Company Limited. Tanoue will now be based in the company’s Tokyo head office.

Truong will continue to operate out of FOR-A’s west coast office in Cypress, CA. He can be reached at (714) 894-3311 or via email: truong@for-a.com

