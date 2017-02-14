A.T. Kearney’s Greg Portell to Discuss Strategic Planning Imperatives for Media Enterprises at 2017 MFM CFO Summit

Greg Portell, a lead partnerwith the global management consulting firm A.T. Kearney, will discuss the behavioral and societal developments that need to be factored into a media company’s strategic planning initiatives at the 2017 Media Financial Management Association (MFM) CFO Summit.

Scheduled for March 2-3, at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides the media industry’s senior finance executives an exclusive forum for an in-person exchange of ideas and discussions. Portell’s one-hour session is scheduled to begin at 11:20 AM on Friday, March 3.

“We are delighted to have Greg Portell return as a presenter for this year’s CFO Summit, where his session on strategic planning will serve as a capstone for the two-day event,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. “Attendees at previous MFM events have praised Greg’s insights; having him as our closing speaker will help this year’s participants crystallize their thoughts about the best ways to transform the data and insights they have obtained into actionable plans that will help to ensure the success of their continuing and new business initiatives.”

Greg Portell is a partner with A.T. Kearney, where he is the Americas’ lead for the Consumer Industries & Retail Practice. He is also the global leader for the firm’s accelerated transformation offering focused on quickly improving shareholder value.

Portell has more than 20 years of management consulting experience working with some of the world’s most influential consumer-centric companies. C-suite executivesseek his counsel on emerging topics including rapid earnings expansion, zero-based budgeting, digital conversion, consumer marketing and content management. A sought-after speaker, Portell is also a frequent contributor to Bloomberg, CNBC, Yahoo! Finance, Fox Business, TheStreet.com and the Wall Street Journal among others.

MFM’s 2017 CFO Summit is being co-chaired by David Bestler, Executive Vice President & CFO for Hubbard Radio, and Brett Fennell, CFO and Executive Vice President of National Ad Platforms for Cox Media Group (CMG). Previously announced presenters include Tom Joyce, Managing Director and Capital Markets Strategist for Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.; Jason Rademacher, Special Counsel in the Regulatory Communications Practice at Cooley LLP; Jacobs Media’s Fred and Paul Jacobs; and a presentation on Industry Economic Trends by Morgan Stanley’s Wissam Kairouz, Harlan J. Wakoff and Constantine Darras. Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.