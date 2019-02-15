KCET Original Programs Now Available for Streaming on the Free PBS Video App

Burbank, Calif. – Feb. 14, 2018 – The Public Media Group of Southern California, formed by the merger of KCET and PBS SoCal, announced today that KCET Originals series are now accessible for streaming on the free PBS Video app, expanding the availability of these diverse, award-winning programs regionally and nationally. Viewers can stream the KCET Originals lineup from multiple devices in accordance with KCET and PBS SoCal’s commitment to bring viewers “more of what you love” and showcase the best in acclaimed, local content together with beloved programs from PBS.

Audiences can personalize their PBS experience by getting access to their favorite KCET Originals shows, a watchlist and their viewing history. The latest KCET Originals programs are available to stream on mobile or tablet devices by downloading the free PBS Video app from the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. At home, KCET Originals fans can download the PBS Video app straight to ROKU, Amazon Fire or Apple TV. Viewers can also stream their favorite KCET Originals programs directly on their desktop at KCET.org and. For more information, including easy how-to video tutorials on app installation for multiple platforms, visit .

“Making the content our viewers love available in more places they like to watch is an important priority for us,” said Andrew Russell, President and CEO of Public Media Group of Southern California. “A significant percentage of our members and viewers are watching video content daily via streaming devices and services. Expanding the availability of the KCET Originals programs by making them now accessible on the free PBS app is a great milestone in the merger of PBS SoCal and KCET.”

:

ARTBOUND Examining the lives, works and creative processes of arts and culture innovators.

BACKBONE TRAIL A four-day trek through 67 miles of unbroken trail in the Santa Monica Mountains.

BORDER BLASTER The dublab-curated international music video TV show.

CALIFORNIA COASTAL TRAIL A series of historical trail narratives, camping and hiking guides.

CITY RISING Docuseries that examines workers laboring off the books and the rise of gentrification.

EARTH FOCUS Investigates the state of the environment and its impact on people around the world.

LA FOODWAYS looks at the agricultural history of Los Angeles to understand food waste challenges.

LOST LA The history of modern-day Los Angeles through documents, photos and other rare artifacts.

MEALS READY TO EAT Explores the foodie culture and culinary practices of the military community.

SOCAL CONNECTED Emmy award-winning weekly half-hour news documentary series.

SOCAL WANDERER A 30-minute broadcast special and digital initiative exploring Southern California.

TENDING NATURE Unveils traditional practices that inspire balance between humans and nature.

TENDING THE WILD Reveals native practices that can help address current environmental challenges.

THE MIGRANT KITCHEN Emmy-winning food series dedicated to documenting global food culture.

TRUST DOCS Docuseries dealing with transformations happening in an increasingly globalized world.

VISITING WITH HUELL HOWSER Dedicated to the culturally diverse and rich history of California.

Establishing a powerful PBS flagship organization on the West Coast, the historic union of PBS SoCal and KCET in October 2018 created the opportunity to offer viewers the programming they enjoy on multiple channels and platforms now including the free PBS Video app, bringing more of what Southern California viewers love and trust to their streaming devices.

Join the conversation on social media using #KCETonPBS

ABOUT KCET

On-air, online and in the community, KCET plays a vital role in the cultural and educational enrichment of Southern and Central California. KCET offers a wide range of award-winning local programming as well as the finest public television programs from around the world. Throughout its 54-year history, KCET has won hundreds of major awards for its local and regional news and public affairs programming, its national drama and documentary productions, its quality educational family and children's programs, its outreach and community services and its website, . KCET is a donor-supported community institution. For additional information about KCET productions, web-exclusive content, programming schedules and community events, please visit . Select original programming from KCET is also available for streaming on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon and Roku platforms. For more information please visit . KCET is a content channel of the Public Media Group of Southern California.

ABOUT PBS SOCAL

PBS SoCal delivers content and experiences that inspire, inform and entertain – over the air, online, in the community and in the classroom. We offer the full slate of beloved PBS programs including MASTERPIECE, NOVA, PBS NewsHour, Frontline, Independent Lens, a broad library of documentary films including works from Ken Burns; and educational PBS KIDS programs including Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Curious George. Our programs are accessible for free through four broadcast channels, and available for streaming at , on the PBS mobile apps, and via connected TV services Android TV, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. PBS SoCal is a donor-supported community institution that is a part of Public Media Group of Southern California, the flagship PBS station for 19 million diverse people across California.

ABOUT PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA tells stories that matter. We create original programs that reflect the diversity of the region, and share the full schedule of PBS programs that viewers love and trust – delivering a public media service that educates, informs and empowers. Through three content channels – PBS SoCal, KCET and LINK TV – our library of programs is available for streaming on any internet-connected screen, seven Southern California broadcast channels, and one national satellite channel. A donor-supported community institution, PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA hosts hundreds of in-person cultural events, screenings and community conversations to spark the sharing of diverse ideas and perspectives, and delivers real social impact through an Early Learning service that prepares our most vulnerable children for school, as well as other special public service initiatives. Find us at , and .